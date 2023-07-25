WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several campaign finance reports were released Monday in the race for Wichita mayor.

Just before 5 p.m., KSN News received reports from candidates Bryan Frye, Celeste Racette, Julie Rose Stroud, Lily Wu and Jared Cerullo.

Candidate Lily Wu raised just over $207,000 from campaign donations, followed by Bryan Frye, who raised nearly $93,000. Celeste Racette followed with just under $39,000. Jared Cerullo and Julie Rose Stroud didn’t have any donations listed.

KSN expects to receive reports for Mayor Brandon Whipple, Shelia Davis, Tom Kane, and Anthony Gallardo.

Campaign finance reports were due for local candidates on July 24.