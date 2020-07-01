Candidates boycott upcoming GOP Senate debate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – There are plans for a boycott of the next GOP Senate debate, but it may be a surprise who is behind it — the candidates themselves.

The Kansas Republican Party announced the next debate would have a new format. Instead of all candidates on stage together answering questions, each candidate will have 15 minutes to answer questions alone onstage. This would eliminate the possibility of candidates responding to one another.

Candidates Kris Kobach, Dave Lindstrom, and Bob Hamilton have all said they will not participate in the new debate format; leaving just current Congressman Roger Marshall.

“It’s not a debate,” said Bob Hamilton. “Originally, it was supposed to be four debates. I think that the people of Kansas want a debate.”

In a joint press release, Kobach, Lindstrom and Hamilton said if the debate format is not changed by Thursday, July 2, they will plan a separate debate.

Read the full press release below:

