Candidates for Wichita mayor face off in debate

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It is less than two months until the November general election when voters will decide who will lead Wichita.

On Tuesday, incumbent Jeff Longwell and challenger Brandon Whipple faced off in the first mayoral debate.

Both talked about their ideas for the city and what changes they plan to implement.

Some voters who attended said they heard what they needed while others said they expected more.

“I think I would’ve liked to see more substantial plans of action instead of kinda bragging or kinda generalities. I would’ve liked to hear specifics,” said Nalina Fraser, voter.

“They were just trying to keep everything loose. I think they’ll have more details on things later on what everyone’s plan would be,” said Paul Rattana, voter.

Some attendees said the debate solidified their choice.

