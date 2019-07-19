Candidates putting advance voting ballot applications in your mailbox

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – August 6th is the primary for Wichita mayor and other races across the state.

But some candidates are sending out an advance voting application to mailboxes in hopes of getting your vote.

“Yes, they pay to get the personal information on voting out of our office,” said Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman. “They can also request that out of the Secretary of State office.”

Lehman says it’s perfectly legal and approved by Kansas law.

Candidates can get your information to send you that application for an advance voting ballot, and get public access information about you. That information includes your name, address, birthday, where you voted and if you voted in advance.

The information provided will not show who you voted for or show your driver’s licence number or social security digits.

“According to Kansas law, we are required to release that information,” said Lehman. “It is open record so it’s not protected if it’s in your voter file.”

LINK: Application for an advanced voting ballot

All but one of the mayoral candidates who attended a forum Friday in Wichita said that mailers that encourage viewers to send in an application for an advanced ballot are a very good way to target voters. The majority said they will be using them.

Keep in mind, the paperwork in the mailer is an application to request an advance ballot, not an actual ballot to vote.

KSN also asked what would happen to your vote if someone else would get the mailer and ended up getting the advanced ballot. Lehman says there are safeguards to protect it from being misused.

“They need to provide either their Kansas driver’s licence or non-licence ID number on the application,” said Lehman. “They also have to sign it so we are checking when they provide that.”

Lehman says they have approved multiple mailers like this in the Sedgwick County election office for the upcoming election.

If you fill the mailer out and send it in, it is considered the same as an advance voting ballot request from the election office.

Advance voting begins on Monday in Sedgwick County. The primary is August 6. Overseas ballots were sent out weeks ago and some have already come into the election office, according to Lehman.

LINK: How to vote in Sedgwick County