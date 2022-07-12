WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The primary election is Aug. 2. The general election is Nov. 8. Candidates have until noon on Aug. 1 to file for the general election.
The federal and state offices that will be decided in Kansas this year are:
National level:
- One U.S. Senator
- Four U.S. Representatives
Kansas level:
- Governor/Lt. Governor
- Secretary of State
- Attorney General
- State Treasurer
- Commissioner of Insurance
- 125 State Representatives
- State Board of Education, Districts 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9
Kansas Courts:
- Six Supreme Court Justices
- Nine Court of Appeals Judges
- District Court Judges
- District Magistrate Judges