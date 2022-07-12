WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The primary election is Aug. 2. The general election is Nov. 8. Candidates have until noon on Aug. 1 to file for the general election.

The federal and state offices that will be decided in Kansas this year are:

National level:

  • One U.S. Senator
  • Four U.S. Representatives

Kansas level:

  • Governor/Lt. Governor
  • Secretary of State
  • Attorney General
  • State Treasurer
  • Commissioner of Insurance
  • 125 State Representatives
  • State Board of Education, Districts 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9

Kansas Courts:

  • Six Supreme Court Justices
  • Nine Court of Appeals Judges
  • District Court Judges
  • District Magistrate Judges