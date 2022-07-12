WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The primary election is Aug. 2. The general election is Nov. 8. Candidates have until noon on Aug. 1 to file for the general election.

The federal and state offices that will be decided in Kansas this year are:

National level:

One U.S. Senator

Four U.S. Representatives

Kansas level:

Governor/Lt. Governor

Secretary of State

Attorney General

State Treasurer

Commissioner of Insurance

125 State Representatives

State Board of Education, Districts 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9

Kansas Courts: