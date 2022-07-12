TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas voters are allowed to vote by mail. To get an advance ballot, you must fill out an application and include your driver’s license number or a copy of your photo ID.

For the 2022 primary election, the deadline to request a ballot is July 26. The deadline for the 2022 general election is November 1. Submit your application to your county election official.

After you fill out your advance ballot, the ballot must be postmarked on or before election day. It must arrive at the county election office by the close of business on the Friday after the election.

If you are concerned about whether your mailed ballot got back to the election office in time, you can call your local election office to check the status.

If you requested an advance ballot but change your mind and want to vote in person, you will be given a provisional ballot. It is a way to make sure you only vote once.