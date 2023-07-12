WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each Wichita candidate facing a challenger in the August primary election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Alan Oliver

Biographical Information:

I’m 63 and a retired car dealer. I’m widowed and have 3 grown daughters and 4 grand children. I am a member of Albert Pike Masonic lodge and Midian Shrine. I’m also a part time Para educator for USD259

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

AlanOliverWichitaCityCouncil.com

What specific Wichita issue deserves your immediate attention, and how do you plan to address it?

Our streets and infrastructure is in horrible shape and has been way overlooked. I believe property taxes have been diverted to other projects and i plan to work with the budget director and planning commission to put the money back where it belongs.

How do you propose to grow the Wichita economy and create jobs?

Right now our unemployment is at an all time low and we have more jobs than people to fill them.we need the chamber and local head hunters going after those companies looking to expand

Describe your vision for Wichita’s future and how you plan to achieve it.

We have a great city with great people,especially district 4.we need to start cleaning it up and cleaning up our image and holding more people accountable

What should be done about violence in the city?

Do we need more police? Yes but that’s not going to solve the problem. The problem starts at home and up bringing. The state has put laws in effect but due to special interests we’ve become way to soft on crime.Criminals are not scared of prison or jail. In most cases the housing conditions are better than what they have.make them pay for their crime

What should Wichita do to address homelessness?

Homelessness is a issue nationwide. We can get the VA involved.more mental health people need to be on the streets assessing and helping

What should Wichita do about food deserts?

This is a very long drawn out response and I gave the answer but requires more than 2 paragraphs.

Would you change how much the city spends on its different departments (police, fire, parks, transit, etc.)? If so, how?

I would look at each budgetand go thru it line by line and cut the fat and I know there’s a lot of fat