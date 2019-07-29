Amy Lyon – Candidate for Wichita Mayor

Biographical Information:

Product Manager, Software and Technology Solutions

Bachelors in Organizational Management & Leadership

Veteran U.S. Navy

KS Director of Objective Zero, working to end suicide of military service members and veterans

Volunteer budget counselor Habitat for Humanity

Previous Board of YMCA Camp and Childcare

Other volunteer work: Inter-Faith Ministries, YWCA Women’s Crisis Center

Previous volunteer for Carl Brewer for Kansas gubernatorial campaign.

Personal Information: Daughter

Campaign website: Amy Lyon for Wichita, Amy Lyon for Wichita Facebook

What specific Wichita issues do you think deserves your immediate attention and how do you plan to address it?

Safe Water – Immediately making this number one priority for expenditures and moving up deadline for new plant to completed earlier than 2024, and ensure there are fail-safes for existing plant. This is the most critical issue in Wichita at this time.

How do you propose to grow the Wichita economy?

Wichita is THE largest city in Kansas but does not get that recognition. We instead, behave small and have a history of not fostering new business, lack innovation, and do not strategize and collaborate with current stakeholders, and the surrounding cities. Local elected leaders MUST actively focus on a “regional economy” road map in order to achieve growth.

I would implement ongoing meetings with all sister cities to vet regional opportunities; I would shore-up transit issues that already impact our local businesses and workforce and move to grid bus system vs. hub; Innovate on ways to connect displaced workers with training for new work that is in demand; Focus on workforce, people, and industries with the highest growth potential over mediocre businesses; Learn from other cities! If we just put the egos and partisanship away, we could learn from other cities that have paved the way for growth and opportunity. I would also love to host innovation tournaments to come up with the next big projects for the city, and I would engage the young professional community in setting up these tournaments, and let them help decide the future city they want to live in.

What is your vision for downtown, the baseball stadium & Delano?

I would not add any more money into baseball stadium. Period! The private developers who made out like bandits can finish and never again look to the City of Wichita for money.

I would focus on an Arts and Culture corridor with the Charles McAfee doing the remodel of Century II. I would bring together stakeholders in these areas to look at attracting complimentary businesses versus competing. 99% CEO’s surveyed state that when considering cities to move or extend their business, the city must have a healthy and accessible arts and culture offering.

Finally, we have an ENTIRE city to think about, and not just downtown. We have to look at opportunity holistically.