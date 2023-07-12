WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each Wichita candidate facing a challenger in the August primary election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Anthony Gallardo

Biographical Information:

Service Desk Engineer for a VR company

Bachelors in Business from UCI

Advisory board member for the affordable housing committee

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

Reddit link to Running for Mayor message

What specific Wichita issue deserves your immediate attention, and how do you plan to address it?

The immediate issue that needs attention is the economic recovery post-pandemic. I plan to address it by investing in local businesses, providing financial support and resources to encourage growth, and implementing programs to train and re-skill workers affected by job loss.

How do you propose to grow the Wichita economy and create jobs?

To grow the Wichita economy, I propose attracting new industries to our city and supporting the growth of local businesses through favorable policies and access to resources. We should also invest in education and vocational training programs to equip our workforce with the skills needed for jobs of the future.

Describe your vision for Wichita’s future and how you plan to achieve it.

My vision for Wichita is of a vibrant, inclusive city with a strong economy, high-quality education, accessible public services, and a healthy environment. To achieve this, I plan to focus on economic development, education, infrastructure improvements, and environmental sustainability policies.

What should be done about violence in the city?

Addressing violence requires a multifaceted approach. This includes strengthening community policing efforts, investing in violence prevention programs, improving access to mental health resources, and working to address underlying social issues that contribute to violence.

What should Wichita do to address homelessness?

To address homelessness, we need to invest in affordable housing, strengthen support services like mental health and substance abuse treatment, and develop job training and placement programs for individuals experiencing homelessness.

What should Wichita do about food deserts?

To address food deserts, I would support initiatives to attract grocery stores to underserved areas, promote urban farming, and expand public transportation options to existing supermarkets. Additionally, partnerships with nonprofits could help distribute fresh food in these areas.

Would you change how much the city spends on its different departments (police, fire, parks, transit, etc.)? If so, how?

Budget allocations should reflect our city’s priorities. I would review current spending to ensure that resources are allocated efficiently and that every department is adequately funded. While I don’t have specific changes in mind without a deeper look at the budget, I am committed to ensuring our spending reflects our values and the needs of our citizens.