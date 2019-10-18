Becky Tuttle – Candidate for Wichita City Council – District 2

Biographical Information: Wichita City Council, District 2

Personal Information: Married to the “best part of me”, Patrick Tuttle, for 25 years

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media: Becky Tuttle, Becky Tuttle for Wichita

What specific Wichita issue deserves your immediate attention and how do you plan to address it?

While it is difficult to determine one issue, I feel workforce and talent attraction/retention are at the forefront of the needs in our city. We have more jobs than people to fill them at this time. We need to focus on how to nurture a qualified workforce that will meet the demands of our employers. The focus should not just be on one industry or large employers, but all factions of our community’s economy.

How do you propose to grow the Wichita economy?

Wichita is making progress! We need to keep rolling out the red carpet and not the red tape for our current businesses to expand and so that new businesses will join our community! We must revitalize our entrepreneurial ecosystem and remain nimble to be reactive, yet proactive, to reach our full potential with our “welcome mat” in full view as opportunity comes knocking.

Wichita needs to be more strategic in building productive public-private partnerships. It is essential that we meet our ever-changing employment demands by supporting partners that provide a skilled workforce.

What is your vision for the east bank of the Arkansas River? What do you want to see happen with Century II?

The community must have a voice in the process and I fully intend to listen to what residents feel is the best for our community. The Riverfront Legacy Master Plan Coalition is providing opportunities for community members to be engaged and share their thoughts for what should happen with Century II and the precious land around the river. Get engaged and involved! Facebook.com/RiverfrontLegacyWichita

What is your vision for the baseball stadium & Delano?

I was supportive of the baseball stadium and the surrounding development coming to Wichita. The rationale for my decision was based on my criteria that I always use when making decisions for our great city.

Is this in the City’s realm of responsibility? What are the measurable impacts to know if we are successful (for the City and District 2)? Is it sustainable? Who are viable partners to ensure we are successful?

After reviewing other communities and their economic successes, I felt this was the best decision for Wichita! The baseball stadium will increase and expand economic development through community members and visitors not only going to the games, but dining, shopping, working and living around the stadium. The key to success is increasing the density in our City’s core that will benefit all of Wichita.

Describe your vision for Wichita’s future and how you plan to achieve it.

We are at a critical time in our community. Wichita is one of ten All-America Cities for a reason. Who can’t look back five years ago and agree that we have made great progress! From downtown to the Greenwich corridor, Wichita is thriving and it is an exciting time to be part of the momentum.

We must be innovative and create options for how we think Wichita should look in five, ten and twenty years from now. Our community should invest in itself to help attract, retain and build talent. This is the time to create a community master plan focusing on how to best utilize our land and resources, now and into the future. And we need to embrace a future generation mindset in strategic visioning to allow Wichita to boldly seize opportunity. Let’s keep our foot on the gas pedal, Wichita! Orange cones and cranes are a great thing and I hope to see more of them in the future!

Some citizens have expressed concern about a lack of transparency in city government decisions. How will you work to address those concerns from voters?

The goal in everything we do must always be to ensure fairness, accountability and transparency. It would not be possible for the City to conduct business without innovative partnerships with private industry. The relationships must be neutral and follow all city, state and federal protocols.

I truly believe that we don’t have a transparency issue. We have a communications issue. We need to better understand how the community wants to receive information and respond to their requests to the best of our abilities. The City of Wichita is a large and complex organization and it is challenging to understand all of the components. If any community member ever has a question or concern, please contact me. My door and my mind are always open.