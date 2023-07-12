WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each Wichita candidate facing a challenger in the August primary election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

(Courtesy Bentley Blubaugh)

Biographical Information:

I was born and raised in Goddard, Kansas, and have always aspired to live in the vibrant city of Wichita. I actively participated in the Lions Club, constructing homes for the less fortunate, and dedicated my time to volunteering at The Lord’s Dinner of The Diocese of Wichita, which became my favorite volunteering opportunity.

In my personal life, I share my home with my beloved wife, Sadie Blubaugh, who is currently expecting our first child. As a devout Roman Catholic, I am an active member of the Knights of Columbus, and both Sadie and I are proud members of St. Joseph Parish in Delano. I represent the traditional Latin Catholics and passionately work towards preserving our rich traditions and faith. Additionally, I am a dedicated member of TFP (Tradition, Family, Property) Student Action.

Professionally, I have been a union carpenter with the Wichita Union, which has equipped me with strong leadership skills and valuable insights into union operations. Currently, I operate my family’s small donut shop, Mr. B’s Daylight Donuts, located in Goddard.

Looking ahead, I am excited about the prospects of contributing to the well-being of Wichita, particularly in District 4.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

BlubaughForWichita.com

Email: blubaughforwichita@gmail.com

Phone: 316-650-1488

What specific Wichita issue deserves your immediate attention, and how do you plan to address it?

Ensuring public safety is my top priority. To achieve this, I will enhance collaboration between law enforcement agencies, community organizations, and residents. By fostering trust and open communication, we can establish effective crime prevention programs. I will also prioritize investment in modern technology and resources for our police and emergency services, enabling swift and efficient responses. Additionally, I am dedicated to implementing community outreach initiatives, including safety education and proactive engagement with at-risk youth, to address the root causes of crime and provide support systems. By implementing these strategies, we can create a harmonious environment where all residents can thrive with peace of mind.

How do you propose to grow the Wichita economy and create jobs?

My plan for Wichita’s economic growth revolves around supporting small businesses and creating job opportunities. By reducing barriers to entry, streamlining regulations, and providing resources, we can foster a business-friendly environment that encourages innovation and attracts investments. I will also promote local procurement and collaboration between small businesses expanding their customer base. Mentorship programs and networking events will provide guidance and knowledge sharing for aspiring entrepreneurs. Additionally, I hope to attract new industries to Wichita and support existing businesses while collaborating with educational institutions to develop workforce training programs. Through these efforts, we can drive economic expansion, nurture entrepreneurship, and cultivate a thriving job market for the residents of Wichita.

Describe your vision for Wichita’s future and how you plan to achieve it.

My vision for Wichita’s future is to build a vibrant and inclusive city with a high quality of life for all residents. I will prioritize economic development by attracting new industries, supporting small businesses, and fostering entrepreneurship. By creating a business-friendly environment, streamlining regulations, and providing resources and mentorship programs, we can stimulate job growth and create opportunities. Additionally, I will invest in infrastructure and public amenities, improving transportation systems, affordable housing, and recreational facilities to enhance livability. Ensuring a safe environment is crucial, and I will collaborate with law enforcement agencies, implement targeted crime prevention strategies, and address root causes of violence through initiatives targeting poverty, education, and mental health. Through community engagement and participation, we will involve residents in decision-making, promote diversity and inclusion, and forge strong partnerships with community organizations. Together, we can shape a dynamic, inclusive, and prosperous Wichita that residents are proud to call home.

What should be done about violence in the city?

Addressing violence in the city is a top priority that requires a comprehensive approach. Collaboration between law enforcement agencies, community organizations, and residents is essential. By fostering partnerships and open communication, we can improve trust, encourage reporting of crimes, and enhance overall safety. Implementing community policing initiatives can help build positive relationships and understanding between law enforcement and the community.

Furthermore, addressing the root causes of violence is crucial. This involves implementing comprehensive strategies that tackle issues such as poverty, limited access to education, and lack of mental health resources. By investing in social programs, job training, and educational opportunities, we can provide individuals with alternatives and support systems that steer them away from violence. Promoting conflict resolution and non-violent means of resolving disputes is also important, which can be achieved through education and awareness programs that teach conflict resolution skills and promote tolerance.

Additionally, addressing the availability and use of illegal firearms is vital. Implementing initiatives for responsible gun ownership and storage can contribute to reducing violence. Lastly, involving residents in the decision-making process, creating safe spaces for dialogue, and fostering community cohesion through outreach and engagement are key to building a collective effort in combating violence and creating a safer city for all.

What should Wichita do to address homelessness?

Addressing homelessness in Wichita requires a comprehensive and compassionate approach. Firstly, there needs to be an emphasis on providing adequate and affordable housing options. This can be achieved through partnerships with organizations and developers to increase the availability of affordable housing units. Additionally, supportive housing programs that offer wraparound services such as counseling, job training, and healthcare can be implemented to address the underlying issues contributing to homelessness.

Secondly, collaboration among government agencies, nonprofits, and community organizations is essential. By working together, resources can be pooled, and strategies can be developed to provide comprehensive support for individuals experiencing homelessness. This can include outreach programs that connect individuals with social services, mental health support, and substance abuse treatment.

efforts should be made to address the root causes of homelessness, such as poverty, unemployment, and lack of affordable healthcare. This can be achieved by promoting economic development, job creation, and access to affordable healthcare services.

Lastly, public education and awareness campaigns can help combat stigma and misconceptions surrounding homelessness, fostering empathy and understanding within the community. By encouraging community engagement and involvement, Wichita can create a supportive environment that seeks long-term solutions to address homelessness and provides individuals with the necessary support to regain stability and independence.

What should Wichita do about food deserts?

Addressing food deserts in Wichita requires a multifaceted approach. Firstly, the city can incentivize grocery stores and farmers markets to open in underserved areas by providing financial assistance or tax incentives. Collaborations with local farmers and community garden initiatives can also increase access to fresh and nutritious food options. Furthermore, mobile markets or food delivery services can be established to reach those who have limited transportation options.

Secondly, community education and outreach programs can play a crucial role. By raising awareness about healthy eating habits, meal planning, and budgeting, residents can make informed choices even in areas with limited food options. Providing nutrition education in schools and community centers can empower individuals to make healthier food choices and mitigate the impact of food deserts.

partnerships with local organizations and nonprofits can help address food insecurity. Supporting food banks, community kitchens, and initiatives that provide meals to vulnerable populations can ensure immediate relief for those in need.

By implementing these strategies, Wichita can work towards reducing the impact of food deserts and ensuring that all residents have access to affordable and nutritious food options.

Would you change how much the city spends on its different departments (police, fire, parks, transit, etc.)? If so, how?

prioritizing public safety is essential, and ensuring that departments follow a line of succession is crucial for effective governance.

When it comes to budget allocations, it is common for public safety departments such as police and fire services to receive significant funding as they play a critical role in safeguarding the community. Adequate resources for personnel, equipment, training, and infrastructure are essential to maintain public safety standards and emergency response capabilities.

Other departments like parks, transit, and social services also contribute to the overall well-being of the community. Balancing the allocation of resources among these departments requires careful consideration of community needs, population density, transportation demands, recreational opportunities, and social support requirements.

Ultimately, the budgetary decisions on how much the city spends on each department should be based on an inclusive and informed process that takes into account the priorities and needs of the community, ensuring that public safety remains a top concern while adequately addressing other essential services.