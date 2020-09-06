Betty Arnold – Democrat for State BOE, District 8

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

BBA Wichita State University; served on Wichita USD259 school board for 10 years; served as Chair and Vice-chair of Sedgwick County Democratic Party

Personal Information:

No response.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

BettyArnoldForKSStateBoardOfEducation.com

What should the Kansas BOE do to make sure students have the right tools and technology for at-home learning?

One of the responsibilities of the board is to interface with legislature to ensure that funding is available to provide tools and technology. It is also important that those governmental entities understand the needs that exist for students across the state. In addition, we can’t overlook the families ability to support their students at home. Now more than ever, it is critical to build on partnerships with families for an inclusive network of support for our students. After the tools and technology are dispersed, our families need to feel comfortable utilizing the resources. The CARES Act did provide some funding, but did not address the challenge of those families that don’t have access to the internet, or have limited access through a mobile device.

How should any additional health and safety measures be funded?

Any and all sources of funding should be on the table. Health and safety measures are critical to the mitigation and conclusion of this pandemic that has ravaged life as we know it. While I believe that the Federal government should lead this charge it does not minimize the responsibility that each state has to ensure the health and welfare of its residents.

What is the largest challenge facing schools right now amidst the pandemic, and how do you propose the BOE helps them solve it?

The health and safety of students and school personnel. Our teachers are being asked to risk their personal safety to educate our students with no hazard consideration given. Although many teachers are devoted to their profession, the responsibility to ensure their well-being falls to us and the least that can be done is to offer well thought out solutions that will allow them to be a part of the conversation. Schools have served as a resource for working parents in addition to a social outlet for students. This adds two more areas for concern that need to be addressed. There is no easy or quick fix, but we have to have the tenacity needed to impact change for the long run.

What can schools do to promote social and racial justice?

To solve a problem one must be willing to acknowledge that it exists. The solution does not lie within any one segment but hinges on all stakeholders taking an active role in change. A major step could be incorporating culturally relevant teaching practices into the curriculum for future educators. This would require alignment between the Kansas State School Board and the Board of Regents to develop our teachers during preservice. District and building administration also plays a major role in how well changes are accepted and therefore should not fall under the radar for intervention training. Post COVID should show a more concentrated effort for interaction among all stakeholders with an emphasis on respect for the roles that we each have in the equation.

What are the top 3 things you think deserve your immediate attention and what action would you take on them?

Priorities:

1. Successfully navigating through the end of this virus

2. Leveling the playing field for all students

3. Rethink the way students are educated.

Actions:

1. Make sure that effective steps are in place to ensure the demise of this virus completely which includes following safety guidelines and scientific principles that have shown an impact in reducing the spread and continuation of this virus.

2. Adopting best practices to solve the digital divide so that all students can access the tools they need to be successful through the pandemic and beyond. COVID has highlighted the inequities that exist in our education system here in Kansas. We need to implement ways to recuperate the learning loss that has taken place. Student specific make-up models might warrant consideration.

3. Mission statements must be reflected in the way we implement education. It is not enough to simply say we are “leading the world” in preparing students for the future, the mission has to be reflected in every aspect of strategic planning for the education of students.

What should the Kansas BOE do to make sure at-risk students are not being left behind?

Understand first and foremost that one size does not fit all. We really need to rethink the traditional approach to education and emerge as bold as the Kansas State Board of Education mission statement. Further, to operate truly aligned with the belief that we are preparing all students for the future. All students do not learn the same way and their motivation, just like adults, can best be harnessed into plans of action if those plans are in line with choices that benefit their future and that of their families. We must learn to incorporate the dignity and respect into family choices instead of forcing all pegs through the same round hole. Learning can be personalized to fit the needs of all students thus ensuring that none are left behind.

What resources do you think Kansas schools need that they currently don’t have?

Choice schools starting in middle school that are specifically devoted to chosen career paths. These choices need to be narrated by the students and their families to ensure that there is buy in to what is being taught. Because the students and families understand the relevance of the required course selection in the area that they have chosen, the support from home of what transpires in the classroom can be greatly improved.