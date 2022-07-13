WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facing a challenger in the August primary election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Biographical Information:

Build Up Kansas Regional Education Coordinator

I am Brad Starnes. My wife Mari and I have 4 kids & 7 grandkids, we have lived just outside of Riley, KS for 22 years. I am a retired public servant as I worked in public, private and parochial schools as a teacher, coach & administrator at K-12, college & university levels for 43 year. We attend St. Isidore’s Catholic Church, I serve as a Eucharistic Minister of Holy Communion and Minister of Hospitality-my wife serves as the choir piano accompanist.

I stand for Constitutional truths based upon Biblical principals through limited government and local control.

“We the people” need to know and take advantage of our unalienable, God given rights. Government is to protect these rights, not take them away. We have the right to defend ourselves & our families from tyrannical government overreach. I used to be mad at “those people in government” who were making seemingly irrational decisions, now I am mad at us as voters who have allowed it to happen. The time is now to stand up!

In review-

I stand for Constitutional truth We the people need to know & take advantage of our rights Government is to protect our rights, not take them away

I feel led to continue service and if you believe in these unalienable, God given rights-I’d appreciate your support and vote on August 2nd.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

Starnes4House.com

On Facebook: Brad Starnes for 64th District



What is your opinion of the Value Them Both Amendment? What changes would you like to see regarding abortions in Kansas?

Please vote YES! I stand for the sanctity of life from conception to natural death.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

If and only if it’s for an illness that can not be treated any other way.

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

No, insurance policies should not be run by the gov’t. Private carriers, free market and church/charities need to help provide health care needs.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

Property tax based upon usage, not upon assessed valuation

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

Continued Supreme Court funding guidelines followed. Parents understanding and utilizing their rights.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

No response provided.

What do you think should be done to help Kansans dealing with high costs?

Deregulation-more gov’t is not the answer