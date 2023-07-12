WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each Wichita candidate facing a challenger in the August primary election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Brandon Whipple

Biographical Information:

Prior to being elected Mayor, I served in the Kansas Legislature representing South Wichita’s House District 96 for 7 years and taught at Wichita State University. As a legislator, my most notable positions were serving as the Ranking member on the Commerce, Labor, and Economic Development Committee as well as Higher Education Budget Committee. This provided me with experience in using economic development tools to create opportunities at the local level while protecting the taxpayer. I hold a doctorate in leadership with an emphasis on policy and law and also an MBA. I met my wife, Chelsea at WSU, and we have three young boys.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

VoteWhipple.com

Facebook: Vote Whipple

Twitter: @BWhippleKS

What specific Wichita issue deserves your immediate attention, and how do you plan to address it?

As Mayor, we must continue to build a safer city. This includes rebuilding trust, investing in programs that address youth violence, domestic violence, human trafficking, and embracing best practices for addressing mental health, substance abuse, and homelessness.

I’m proud to say that on my watch, we have invested more firefighters and police officers than we did before I was elected. We have increased their resources, upgraded to modern equipment, and are paying them better than at any time in our city’s history.

How do you propose to grow the Wichita economy and create jobs?

The Mayor’s role is to work alongside our economic development partners and be available to make plays happen. For every deal I’ve been part of as Mayor, I view myself as a member of a team. One of the unique things about Wichita is our all-hands-on-deck approach to economic development. It is not about ego or anyone getting credit, it is about everyone doing their part to close the deal. That’s why I focus on being available to our partners whenever they need me and do my part to advocate for Wichita. When I moved to Wichita, I felt like I hit the jackpot because there was so much opportunity available to me, and as Mayor, my job is to tell them about the opportunity Wichita has for anyone looking to invest in our city.

Describe your vision for Wichita’s future and how you plan to achieve it.

My overall vision is to create opportunities for future generations of Wichitans so they may achieve success without having to leave. If I could pick a legacy as Mayor, it wouldn’t be a baseball stadium or other monument, it would be that Wichita became a premier city to attract and retain young talent. We’ve seen great success in attracting new investment and jobs in Wichita by modernizing our policies to reflect the values of the next generation and the new economy. The City of Wichita was also the only city in Kansas to invest our Federal ARPA dollars in workforce training and development programs so young people can get the skills they need to start careers right here in Wichita.

What should be done about violence in the city?

Public Safety is based on public trust. When our neighbors work with our police, it makes it easier to solve crimes and keep people safe. We hired the best law enforcement experts in the country to take a deep dive into our police department and they created a blueprint to guide us toward becoming the state’s most modern, premier department. I will continue working actively with Chief Sullivan to implement necessary changes, and to provide the budget resources needed for success. We are also investing in our Violence Interrupters program to connect at-risk youth with mentorship opportunities so they can find positive outlets before negative influences impact them.

What should Wichita do to address homelessness?

As Mayor, my priority has been to shift the City’s strategy from only managing homelessness to investing in solving the root causes of homelessness. Homelessness is a spectrum so we must address keeping housing affordable in Wichita so no one is forced out of their living situation, as well as how to provide the services those struggling with mental health or addiction issues need to transition out of chronic homelessness. We’ve implemented coordinated care teams that include a social worker and peer-support specialist to help those living unhoused find an individualized solution. We are working on incentives to address our housing shortage and have a $9.5 million plan to create a one-stop hub for housing and addiction services so those looking for help don’t have to navigate the complicated systems alone. The goal is to achieve functional zero, meaning the number of new people experiencing homelessness is less than those who exit homelessness per year.

What should Wichita do about food deserts?

It is important that the city provides multiple opportunities to ensure every neighborhood has access to quality, healthy food. Right now, our healthy corner store initiative aims to create food pick-up points in food deserts, similar to placing an order at a grocery store and picking it up. I would like to see this initiative expanded to our neighborhood centers and other public buildings as well. Ultimately, a brick-and-mortar grocery store is a sign of a thriving neighborhood, but any incentives to encourage grocery stores in food deserts must create a return on investment for the taxpayer. Wichita is still paying for poorly designed incentive packages from the past intended to create grocery stores in food deserts.

Would you change how much the city spends on its different departments (police, fire, parks, transit, etc.)? If so, how?

I’m proud that we have invested more in police and fire on my watch than at any time in our city’s history. We’ve also accelerated park projects such as the aquatics master plan so it would be finished faster for our kids to enjoy.

Our current transit system needs to be modernized so that it meets the expectations and needs of a city our size. Over the next four years, I plan to create a regional transportation system, collaborating with public and private sector partners to revitalize our outdated system and effectively serve our growing community. We have proven over the years that we can accomplish big goals, even if others in the past could not. Wichita is growing, and we need a strong, efficient public transit system.