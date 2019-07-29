Brock E. Booker – Candidate for Wichita Mayor

Biographical Information:

Retail- Buying & Sales

Labette Community College

Friends University

Labette County Youth Leadership Program

Parsons Ks Arts & Humanities Council -(City Mayoral Appointed)

NAACP

American Library Association

Personal Information: Small town values.

Campaign website: Booker for a Better 2019 Facebook

What specific Wichita issues do you think deserves your immediate attention and how do you plan to address it?

We must address our Transportation system particularly our Busing system. Busing on Sundays is a great need right now with many workers not being able to travel to and from work on that many times busy day at the start of the week. If people can get to work on time this eventually would increase revenue for the city. Expanding the Q-line to Hillside and Douglas as well. Third, we have to expand timing for those if they have to stay late at work; with a 6:00 bus stopping for the day time. They in turn miss their ride. Buses could go until 6:45 or 7:00. I’m proposed a 6- month trial for sundays and to take the funds out of reserves and to put it back into the system.



How do you propose to grow the Wichita economy?

Small business initiatives and incentives weather its a new formed business or a business that has been open for year. We want to keep and maintain Wichita’s small mom and pop business owners and renters by giving them the need support and creating an environment for them to continue to grow their bottom lines.

What is your vision for downtown, the baseball stadium & Delano?

To align with the Riverfront Legacy Master Plan Agenda and work with all partners involved to ensure an excellent final proposal and product for the people of Wichita.