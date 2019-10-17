Bryan Frye – Candidate for Wichita City Council – District 5

Biographical Information:

Senior Director of Investor Relations, Kansas Chamber of Commerce

Wichita City Council, District 5 – four years

Wichita Board of Park Commissioners – eight years

Board member – Visit Wichita; Downtown Wichita, Arts Council, Old Cowtown Museum, NBC World Series, Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Organization

Personal Information: Married for 30 years with two children

Campaign website: Vote Frye

What specific Wichita issue deserves your immediate attention and how do you plan to address it?

Since 2011, the city has steadily invested in the water system in order to avoid large rate hikes. Combined with low cost financing available from state and federal programs, we’re taking a long term approach to funding the improvements knowing that the newer, more efficient system will last decades and thus should be paid off as such. I serve on the oversight committee working with the design-build team to do this project right.

How do you propose to grow the Wichita economy?

Private industry is the engine of economic growth and jobs. Government shouldn’t be the job creators. At our best, the city of Wichita works to create an environment where private developers and/or industry has a chance to thrive. That comes from listening to their wants, needs and concerns and providing an even playing field for everyone. No one else is going to build the industries for our future.

What is your vision for the east bank of the Arkansas River? What do you want to see happen with Century II?

Continue the public dialogue started by the Riverfront Legacy Master Plan committee for wide, civic engagement. Commit to a world-class performing arts facility that provides performers and patrons with a world-class experience. Identify and create convention facilities that are right-sized for our market and our ability to attract. Most importantly, design to excellence.

What is your vision for the baseball stadium & Delano?

We have to make the area around the stadium great to walk in and every transportation issue falls into place. With visible parking lots/garages and wide, well-lit sidewalks with trees and benches along the way, people will feel safe and secure during their walk. Transit and trolley routes to and from the stadium. Finally, infrastructure for ride share, bike share and scooter corrals round out the plan.

Describe your vision for Wichita’s future and how you plan to achieve it.

Invest in great public spaces – parks, museums, performing arts, etc. I’m passionate about pride-worthy public spaces and building a brighter future for the next generation. We craft this vision via robust citizen engagement. Once complete, we just can’t leave the plan on a shelf. Implementing the community vision will take courage, dedication and follow-through.

Some citizens have expressed concern about a lack of transparency in city government decisions. How will you work to address those concerns from voters?

Transparency is imperative. Only by working together can we make Wichita better. We must seek out ways to increase civic engagement and participation on issues district and citywide. We must improve our communication to citizens with more timely flow of information to social media and the press. Be proactive with details as soon as possible.