WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each Wichita candidate facing a challenger in the August primary election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

(Courtesy Bryan Frye)

Biographical Information:

I’m a lifelong Wichitan and devoted servant leader. For the last eight years, I’ve served as the Councilmember for district 5 in northwest Wichita. In addition to the city council, I work for the Kansas Chamber of Commerce and I’m a founding partner at a local technology company. My degree is a BA in Marketing from Wichita State. I’ve been married for 34 years and together we have two children.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

VoteFrye.com

What specific Wichita issue deserves your immediate attention, and how do you plan to address it?

Public safety. We have a crisis in police staffing with 100 officer vacancies and 140 eligible for retirement. With the city budget projecting a $12 million surplus, some of that money must be used immediately for retention & recruitment efforts. This could be in the form of retention/longevity pay, a signing bonus for new recruits &/or employee referral bonuses. We simply cannot afford to lose any more ground with crime prevention and public safety.

How do you propose to grow the Wichita economy and create jobs?

We break down barriers by being more inviting to industry, investors & individuals. This means a focused effort to be open, inclusive, desirable and welcoming. Making the city as attractive as it can be so business and families can see themselves here. We do it by keeping people safe, holding the lines on taxes and improving the quality of life.

Describe your vision for Wichita’s future and how you plan to achieve it.

My vision for Wichita is a place where people feel safe in their city & proud of their city. A community vibrant with opportunities for work & play. We do it with common sense fiscal management, strong public safety and forward thinking that has all neighborhoods represented and championed.

What should be done about violence in the city?

Fully stabilize police staffing. This will allow for more opportunities of positive community interactions, improved emergency response times and a focus on crime prevention rather than crime reaction. Placing social/mental health workers alongside police officers, and expanding the Integrated Care Team (ICT-1).

What should Wichita do to address homelessness?

We must value the vulnerable by creating an environment that allows Wichitans to have a better life for themselves, their families, and their neighbors. Work collaboratively to find solutions that provide dignity and compassion to get someone back on their feet. Julia Orlando said it best, “We can’t be tolerant of homelessness and intolerant of the homeless.”

The only thing that ends homelessness is housing. While there is no universal strategy to accomplish this, getting people off the street and into housing must be the priority. We can reduce street homelessness with superior shelter alternatives, nurturing affordable housing programs, supporting nonprofit programs, and the toughest of all, enforcing existing laws.

What should Wichita do about food deserts?

Implement the Food System Master Plan by fostering food system coordination & education, improve access to healthy food with the Healthy Corner Store Initiative pilot and support efforts to increase local food production.

Would you change how much the city spends on its different departments (police, fire, parks, transit, etc.)? If so, how?

I fully support the Wichita Fire Department proposal to restructure medical response deployment for emergency medical calls. These calls consistently account for over two-thirds of total calls and use a tremendous amount of resources. Deploying 5-10 units of two-person medical only teams across the city during peak times will require a $5.6m investment over three years. This two fire stations on the west side of Wichita to Fire Chief Snows idea to implement emergency response teams across the city. Having these dedicated medical teams will improve the reliability for responses to fire calls. Fire response times out west will benefit with the addition of two new stations.

I also believe in taking better care of what we already have. Specifically – road safety, preservation and maintenance must be a priority over new roads.