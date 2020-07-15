Bryan Pruitt – Republican for Kansas Senate, District 22

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

A fourth generation Kansan, Bryan was born and raised in north Wichita, the son of a public school teacher and traveling salesman. As a kid, he traveled every Summer with his Dad, meeting the men and women of the small towns throughout central and western Kansas. Holidays were spent visiting his maternal grandparent’s farm outside Tribune on the western edge of Greeley County, a farm that remains in the family to this day.

Bryan is an Eagle Scout and attended Wichita North High School, where he was active in debate and student council, graduating near the top of his class. Politics being in his blood from a young age, he moved to Washington, DC to study political science at The Catholic University of America.

Upon graduating from Catholic University, Bryan returned to Wichita to pursue a Masters in Public Administration at Wichita State University where he interned in the City Manager’s Office.

He returned to Washington, worked for a political consulting firm during the 2000 Presidential campaign cycle and then at a health care trade association.

The family was forever changed when Bryan’s Dad was killed in a tragic motorcycle accident in mid-2003. The experience reminds him daily that nothing is promised in life, and each day is a gift from God. In late 2003, Bryan founded his own small business, a political and non-profit event planning firm where he worked for a myriad of clients across the country for almost seven years.

Amid the financial crisis, he put his company on hold to join Ally Financial to serve as a liaison between Congressional offices seeking assistance with constituents seeking mortgage modifications, providing critical assistance in saving countless homes for hard-working Americans.

In 2013, Bryan embraced a return to politics taking on a unique opportunity to produce the RedState Gathering, a preeminent conference for grassroots conservatives. He continued to produce the event through 2016, adding some conservative writing and on-air radio and television political analysis to his portfolio.

Bryan lives in Manhattan where the campaign is headquartered, and where his mother, sister, brother-in-law, and two nieces live. His sister is an Iraq War veteran and continues to serve the military community in a civilian capacity.

Personal Information:

Bryan and his partner Mark recently celebrated 15 years together. Their dog Matty is the campaign mascot and looks forward to meeting all the other Kansas rescue dogs on the campaign trail.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

Black Lives Matter, but that does not justify the violent destruction of public property while protesting.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Police body cameras must be required and recording at all times. All parties involved in a law enforcement incident must be held to account for their actions.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

I support our law enforcement community and believe they save lives every day. If there are bad apples, they should be immediately fired and held to account in our criminal justice system.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

No. Masking and Social Distancing. We cannot destroy our local economies.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

No.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

There must be the return of in-person learning across the board and college level sporting activities.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

Lower taxes in Riley, Clay and Geary Counties are in order. I oppose any increase in taxes on hard working Kansas taxpayers.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

