WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facomg a challenger in the August primary election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Biographical Information:

As a fifth-generation Kansan, who grew up working for my parents in the family business, I learned strong Kansas Values. I’m a software engineer, with Bachelor of Science degrees from Kansas State University in Computer Science and Mathematics, and a Master of Science in Engineering Management from Kansas University. I have experience managing financial systems and have been recognized for my work at NASA, Farm Bureau, and other organizations. I am project management certified by Project Management Institute (PMI) and the State of Kansas. My husband, Tim, of 33 years, and I own and operate Tyson Ranch established in 1871. As a legislator, I fight to defend our freedoms and for lower taxes. I’m a fiscal watchdog and serve as the Chairman of the Senate Tax Committee. Last year, I was National Legislator of the Year for my work on government transparency and stopping automatic property tax increases. My education, recognized work, and deeply-rooted Kansas values have resulted in the continuously growing enthusiastic support from a wide range of constituents and make me the best candidate for State Treasurer.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

TeamTyson.org

Facebook: Caryn Tyson

Campaign Office: P.O. Box 191, Parker, KS 66072

If you are elected, what are the first three things that you want to accomplish?

Government transparency, accountability, and putting Kansas first. Transparency can be achieved by making state expenditures easily available for taxpayers, providing accountability to help reign in wasteful spending. Also important is putting Kansas first in our investments and state programs, like encouraging Kansans to utilize tax-deferred savings programs such as 529 (learning quest) and 529A (ABLE). Kansas first, is standing against Environmental Social Governance (ESG) scoring used to push a liberal political agenda, restricting our fiduciary responsibly which impacts KPERS and other investments. I will prioritize divesting from unstable markets or markets not in our best interest, like KPERS investments in Russia and China.

What do you think is the main role of the state treasurer?

The most important role of the State Treasurer is to protect Kansas finances, investments, and expenditures. Defined in statute, “The treasurer shall keep an accurate account of the receipts and disbursements of the treasury…” which should be transparent and available online. Included in protecting the finances is managing programs established by the legislature, such as 529 and 529A, Link programs, and many others. It is also critical the State Treasurer work with local governments and schools on their bonding and finances. Another key role for the State Treasurer in protecting Kansas finances is serving as a member of the board for KPERS and PMIB.