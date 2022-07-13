WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facing a challenger in the August primary election. We will update the profile when the candidate responds.

Biographical Information:

Awaiting the candidate’s response.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

Awaiting the candidate’s response.

What are the top 3 things that deserve your immediate attention and what actions would you take on them?

Awaiting the candidate’s response.

What can be done to ensure the safety of students at school?

Awaiting the candidate’s response.

Even though critical race theory is not a part of Kansas’ academic standards, what is your stance on the topic?

Awaiting the candidate’s response.

What should the Kansas BOE do to make sure at-risk students are not being left behind?

Awaiting the candidate’s response.

What is the largest challenge facing schools and how do you propose the BOE helps them solve it?

Awaiting the candidate’s response.

What resources do you think Kansas schools need that they currently don’t have?

Awaiting the candidate’s response.