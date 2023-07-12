WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each Wichita candidate facing a challenger in the August primary election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Biographical Information:

Celeste is a fourth generation Kansan, born and raised in Wichita. She and her husband, Eric, have five children, three daughters-in-law, and two grandchildren. She has volunteered countless hours for public schools, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Project AIDS, soccer leagues, food pantries, Joan of Arc flower beds, and received awards for her community volunteer work.

EDUCATION:

University of Kansas – BS in Accounting

Wichita State University – MBA

University of Wisconsin – Credit Union National Association Management Degree

WORK EXPERIENCE:

25 years in the financial industry; FDIC Bank Examiner and Investigation Specialist, Chief Internal Auditor, Settlement Services Manager, and Accounting Officer.

FDIC STAR Awards from the Kansas City, Atlanta, and New York regions.

Instrumental in bringing to justice corrupt payday lenders such as CashCall, Western Sky, and USFastCash.

COMMUNITY AWARDS:

Paul Harris Fellow Rotary Award

Civitan Club Citizen of the Year Award

Lowe’s Heroes Program Award

Presbyterian Women Lifetime Membership Award

Rainforest Room Chairwoman Award

Lunch Bunch Volunteer Award (public school program to combat bullying)

Former Vice President Pence congressional recognition for flood victim assistance

COMMUNITY AND CIVIC BOARDS:

Save Century II – Chair and Founder

Central Presbyterian – PNC, Elder, Deacon, Sunday School Teacher

First Presbyterian Church – Trustee, Deacon

Columbus Philharmonic Symphony Board – Treasurer

Wichita Area Sister City Board – Treasurer

Hills and Dales Neighborhood Association – Founding President

P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization) – Chaplain, Wichita Council Representative, Scholarship Committee Chair

CUNA Management School – Class 2004 Vice President, Class 2005 Staff Member

What specific Wichita issue deserves your immediate attention, and how do you plan to address it?

The City’s biggest problem is that it has lost the trust and confidence of its citizens. A recent survey by the City of Wichita showed more than 70 percent don’t trust City Hall. I will change that by bringing my financial expertise along with a critical view of city management, restoring public trust. For too long, “pay to play” has led to poorly supervised development deals made by a select group of developers and the city elected officials. Campaign contribution limits by PACs and LLCs were eliminated in 2016 by Mayor/City Council, which has turned the mayor campaign into a multi-million dollar money grab by uninformed individuals running for office. It is time to return city hall to the taxpayer, and to give voice to citizens by allowing them to vote on multi million dollar development deals, like the ball stadium.

How do you propose to grow the Wichita economy and create jobs?

Businesses are attracted to a community that has competent city management and a solid infrastructure of public safety, public works, and high quality of life elements. I will work to expand those characteristics, and guard against unnecessary tax handouts to opportunistic developers who don’t fulfill their promises. Economic incentives are important, but need to be balanced with projects with a clear stated return on investment. Wages for citizens need to provide for forward momentum. Affordable housing is important for families to establish equity and to build on a framework for their financial future. Neighborhood attractions such as parks and recreation centers are crucial to quality of life which is what attracts businesses to a city.

Describe your vision for Wichita’s future and how you plan to achieve it.

My vision for Wichita is for a city that makes its citizens proud to live here. That happens when we focus on core issues such as public safety, infrastructure, low taxes and a responsive City Hall. I’ll make that happen by collaboration with other government entities and the business community, and by demonstrating fiscal competence and accountable leadership.

What should be done about violence in the city?

We need to support our Police Department with adequate staffing and encourage innovative community policing policies. We also need to focus on mental health issues that contribute to much of our violent crimes. Our domestic violence rates are unacceptably high, another area that demands more attention than in past years. The violence initiative has not been supported, as budgeted, with ARPA funds. Why not? Let’s get a forward movement on domestic violence, street violence, and learning how to establish community support and dialog within the larger city population.

What should Wichita do to address homelessness?

We need to convene a community dialog that involves all entities affected by our homeless problem. Coordination of resources must be improved, and this can be accomplished with cooperative efforts among all players. One Rise, a proven success story from San Antonio, Texas, is an absolute blueprint I learned about at The Orpheum Theater this spring. Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita need to work together to first, establish the mental hospital, second, to secure a large land site, and third, to build facilities for counseling/job training/substance addiction/housing for those needing help. We must combine our resources and work together with nonprofits such as Humankind, Comcare, etc to make this a success story for Wichita.

What should Wichita do about food deserts?

Food deserts should be addressed through a collaborative effort between the business community and City Hall. There is no magic bullet that will solve the problem, but a solution will come from engaging in a public dialog. My priority is to begin the discussions necessary to solve the problem. Effective leadership brings the parties together, opening up discussion to differing opinions and solutions, in order to reach consensus.

Would you change how much the city spends on its different departments (police, fire, parks, transit, etc.)? If so, how?

Public safety must always be a top budget priority. We also must demand accountability and outcomes from our public safety leaders. Budget allocations for all other areas should be based on accurate assessments of need, and a clear definition of outcomes. We can’t just throw money at popular topics without competent analysis of the benefit to the public. WPD needs support so that standards for applications are not lowered, but raised, to attract the very best in talent available. One way I plan to fund the shortage of officers, is by cutting unnecessary spending and give aways to wealthy insiders. Public interests, not private interests, need to be brought to the forefront of Wichita city priorities.