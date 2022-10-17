WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facing a challenger in the November general election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Biographical Information:

Chris Mann

Current occupation: Attorney, Mann Law Firm

Education: The University of Kansas (2002), Washburn Law School (2010)

Previous employment:

May 2017 – Present: Mann Law Firm, P.A., Owner/Lawyer

February 2018 – 2021: City of Merriam Kansas, City Prosecutor,

November 2016 – 2021: City of Gardner Kansas, City Prosecutor,

October 2013 – May 2017: Kansas Office of the Securities Commissioner, Senior Staff Attorney

March 2011 – October 2013: Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office, Assistant District Attorney

1998-2004: Lawrence Police Department, Police Officer

Community Service:

Meals on Wheels (2020-Present)

Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors (2020-present)

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Kansas (2011-Present)

Mothers Against Drunk Driving National Board of Directors (2013-2019)

Family: Married to Ashley Mann, a cardiothoracic surgeon in Topeka, 2 children Skylar (7) and William (3)

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

ChrisMannForKansas.com

Facebook: Chris Mann for Attorney General

Twitter: @ChrisMannKS

Instagram: @ChrisMannKS

What changes would you like to see regarding abortions in Kansas? What experience do you have if called to defend Kansas abortion laws?

On August 2nd, Kansans spoke very clearly about what they want these laws to look like. Kansans want the right to make their own private medical decisions, and they do not want politicians in Topeka telling them what to do with their bodies. They’re also not interested in changing the constitution. As Attorney General, it is my job to protect the constitution while also enforcing the laws on the books. It is not my job to legislate from the office.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana? Recreational marijuana?

I personally believe in well-regulated medical marijuana. However, this is an issue that will be decided in the state legislature. As Attorney General, my job is to enforce the laws on the books. If and when the laws change, I’ll make sure that we’re protecting our children, providing addiction resources, and keeping our roadways safe from drivers under the influence.

What do you think is the main role of the Kansas Attorney General?

The Attorney General’s primary responsibility is to keep Kansans safe. To me, that breaks down into three key parts: bringing down violent crime rates, protecting vulnerable Kansans from consumer fraud, and defending our laws and constitution.

What are your thoughts on election integrity in Kansas? Across the United States? Would you change the election process and how?

Kansas has some of the most secure elections in the country, and the United States overall has a great system. I’ve seen very few, if any, true instances of voter fraud, especially in Kansas. I see no reason to change our election process at the time, and I don’t believe it’s the Attorney General’s job to make those changes. However, if I see an instance of voter fraud taking place in Kansas, I will prosecute it as necessary.

Should the Kansas Attorney General have a role in federal immigration issues? If so, what role?

The federal government has clearly failed to step in when it comes to immigration. However, it’s not the job of the Attorney General to change federal statutes. What the Attorney General can do is negotiate with the federal government and represent Kansans in those negotiations. I will always stand with Kansans on these issues.

If you are elected, what are the first three things that you want to accomplish?

My top three priorities for the office are bringing down violent crime, protecting Kansans from consumer fraud, and defending the constitution. From day one, my office would be laser-focused on driving those priorities forward. My first priority would be sitting down with all the stakeholders: employees of the Attorney General’s office, advocacy organizations, community leaders, and law enforcement, and learning what the office has been doing right and what they’ve gotten wrong in the past few decades. I’m not a political guy, and I’m happy to continue some of Attorney General Schmidt’s work if Kansans think it’s in their best interests. My second focus would be fully staffing the office. I know there are quite a few positions open, both in the Attorney General’s office and at the Kansas Bureau of Investigations, and I believe we will do our best work with a full staff. My third priority would be making sure law enforcement and other facilities across Kansas, particularly in rural areas, have the resources they need to keep us safe. For example, in Wichita, their primary domestic violence shelter is turning away victims because they don’t have enough space in their facilities. That is unacceptable, and would be a primary concern for me as Attorney General.

What are your feelings about gun control in the wake of recent mass shootings?

As a former police officer, I know the effects that gun violence can have on victims and their communities. And as a responsible gun owner, I know the importance of protecting the second amendment. We need to work with local law enforcement to determine the best way to balance public safety and constitutional rights.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

As a former police officer, I know that most of us want to do our best work and improve the force as much as we can. As Attorney General, I’ll work with both law enforcement and community leaders to make sure we have a path forward that works for everyone.