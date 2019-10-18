Christopher Parisho – Candidate for Wichita City Council – District 4

Biographical Information:

Photographer

Former Supply Chain & Logistics specialist with multiple local aircraft companies (Textron Aviation, Bombardier/Lear Jet, Raytheon Aircraft, etc)

President of the Delano Neighborhood Association

Treasurer for Delano United

District 4 representative on the Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board

Member of the Delano Design Review Committee (under MAPD)

Alumni of Kansas Leadership Center and Wichita Civic Engagement Academy

Personal Information: Candidate has not provided information.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media: Parisho-For-District-4

What specific Wichita issue deserves your immediate attention and how do you plan to address it?

Ethics reform. Based on recent news it is clear that our elected officials need more specific ethics rules to follow so that they avoid conflicts of interest or the appearance of conflicts.

I will work with both the city’s law department and legal experts in ethics outside the city’s law department to draft and implement more stringent ethics rules.

How do you propose to grow the Wichita economy?

There is no single answer to this question, but there are a few steps we can take, such as: creating a tax and regulatory environment that allows people to start new businesses easier, looking at existing city regulations to see if any of them are overly strict and hinder business formation and growth, and reaching out to industries that don’t see Wichita as a potential home and showing them how we can be a great place for them to operate from.

Where there are issues at the county, state, or federal level that hurt Wichita’s growth, we as a city need to be more proactive to work with those levels of government to help alleviate those issues so that they don’t restrict our ability to grow.

What is your vision for the east bank of the Arkansas River? What do you want to see happen with Century II?

First and foremost, the future of Century II should be something the voters decide on. Century II was created as a result of the voters approving it so they should decide its fate. Personally I want to see Century II saved and if necessary repurposed. It may not be suitable for Performing Arts anymore, so maybe a dedicated Performing Arts Center can be built.

And as for convention space, the existing Expo Hall could be expanded or rebuilt so that it meets the needs that would attract more conventions to Wichita.

The old Library could be repurposed into a set of convention and meeting spaces that cater to events which don’t need a high ceiling grand hall like the Expo Hall.

What is your vision for the baseball stadium & Delano?

As a resident of Delano and the President of the Delano Neighborhood Association I see a great future for Delano. It can be a retail, dining, and entertainment destination in Wichita while also being home to over 3,000 individuals or families.

I’m looking forward to see if the new baseball stadium and the new baseball team are the success we were told they’d be. In my conversations with the team owner and manager, I think there are a lot of great ideas in the works that will make the stadium more of a multi-use venue than just a baseball stadium.

Describe your vision for Wichita’s future and how you plan to achieve it.

I think Wichita is positioned to become a great city that Wichitans are proud of. Going forward we have to make sure the people of Wichita have their voices heard and feel as if our city leadership has the cities best interests at heart, and not their own personal interests.

We need to start operating city government in a more open and transparent manner. The general public has a perception about cronyism and shady deals being done behind closed doors. We’ve been burned too many times in the past, so for us to trust our city leadership there needs to be a lot of work done to earn the public’s trust back.

Some citizens have expressed concern about a lack of transparency in city government decisions. How will you work to address those concerns from voters?

The first step is better communication and making sure people hear about what’s going on BEFORE it happens. Sometimes things get done in a rush. We need to slow things down and get more input or feed back from the people in Wichita.

Not everyone can attend City Council meetings or the many Board meetings that occurs weekly or monthly. We need to make the information from those meeting easier for the public to access before final actions are taken at the City Council. Right now it takes a month to get most Board meeting minutes approved and published. City Council agendas are only public for a few days before the Council acts on the agenda items in them. By the time the public knows what’s being considered, it’s already been decided. And the consent agenda is highly overused, sometimes in ways that sneak rather important issues through unnoticed until after the decision has been made.

These processes need fixed so that the public has time to learn of agenda items, look into them to form an opinion, and then have time to contact their representative so that they can have their opinion heard before any final action is taken.