Dalton Glasscock

Biographical Information:

As a fourth-generation South Wichitan, Dalton Glasscock is a community volunteer, teacher, and small business owner, running to represent Southwest Wichita on the Wichita City Council. Dalton grew up in a working-class family where Glasscock learned the value of hard work from his mother’s management of her small business and his dad’s work in the aviation industry at Cessna, a Textron Aviation Company.

As a lifelong Wichitan, Dalton has served the community in a multitude of ways, including as a former Sedgwick County Commissioner, member of the Sedgwick County Mental Health Advisory Board, member of the Wichita Metro Crime Commission, and the City of Wichita’s Fourth District Advisory Board. Glasscock is an active member of his church and serves as its Board Chairman.

Dalton graduated from the Wichita area, received his Bachelors’s in Business Administration from Wichita State University, and continued his studies at The George Washington University, receiving his Master of Arts in Education and Human Development.

Prior to his work in the private sector as a business executive and owner, Dalton specialized in military and veteran casework, helping our servicemen and women navigate federal bureaucracy and receive the benefits they deserve.

Dalton wants to take his experience and the relationships from both the public and private sectors, as well as his record of coalition building and problem-solving, and build a Wichita for the future.

Dalton lives in Southwest Wichita, in Wichita’s Delano District, with his dog Astra.

Top Level Summary:

Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from Wichita State University

Master of Arts in Education and Human Development in Organizational Leadership and Learning from The George Washington University

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

DaltonGlasscock.com

Facebook: Dalton Glasscock for Wichita City Council

Email: dalton@daltonglasscock.com

Phone: 316-648-5613

What specific Wichita issue deserves your immediate attention, and how do you plan to address it?

The primary function of local government is public safety. I commit to working with WPD and WFD to find innovative solutions to pay and personnel challenges; retention bonuses, college reimbursement options, longevity bonuses, and healthcare retention incentives. Both departments face staffing and resource challenges while we see increased crime and response time.

Most immediately, we need a new fire station in District 4. There is no station west of the Airport and south of Kellogg, one of Wichita’s fastest-growth areas and D4’s most densely populated. I’ve ridden with Wichita Fire, spoken with the Fire Union, and seen their challenges. I support adding and prioritizing this in the Capital Improvement Plan and championing this with my six other colleagues. We must give WFD the tools to be successful. If we don’t do public safety well, we fail as a City.

How do you propose to grow the Wichita economy and create jobs?

It is not the role or responsibility of the government to create jobs. What City Hall can do is create an environment for small businesses to thrive in our community. We must remove burdens that affect development and create a City that attracts other private investment. Transparency is key.

Our businesses can grow, and our economy will thrive if our leaders eliminate certain geographic zoning limitations. If City Hall can do the things we are tasked with: maintain roads, keep our community safe, and make investments in quality of life, we can help be part of the solution. Our economy will grow when people feel safe, when we have decent infrastructure to do commerce when we maintain our current facilities, and when we get the government out of the way.

Describe your vision for Wichita’s future and how you plan to achieve it.

A Wichita for the future fosters a prosperous and business-friendly environment that upholds individual liberty, economic growth, and personal responsibility. That future is where parents can make a good wage, kids want to stay after graduation, and grandparents want to retire. It is a welcoming future where all feel welcome in our city and that we respect and appreciate our differences in ideology, faith, background, and experiences. It is a safe future where our roads are taken care of, and public safety is the primary function of local government.

As a proud lifelong Wichitan, I believe that while on the Council, if I prioritize limited regulations, encourage quality education, support job training, and invest in our parks and recreational facilities, and that we provide residents with opportunities for leisure and community engagement, that will foster a sense of pride. If we create an environment for people to thrive, they will.

What should be done about violence in the city?

Criminals should know they have no safe harbor here. With better pay and benefits for our Police force, we can get more officers on the streets. That must be our priority. The Police Force, working with private industry, has installed Flock cameras helping to solve more than 11 homicides in Wichita since 2020. They’ve helped solve stolen cars, missing persons, and Amber Alert cases. We need to continue implementing data-driven modeling to help enable proactive crime prevention.

In addition, reviving neighborhood watch programs, community policing, and increasing accountability and trust between police and community members will go a long way. Having an officer stop by a block party, drive down a neighborhood during regular patrol, or pull over in a park to do paperwork, the presence of law enforcement can often be deterrent enough.

What should Wichita do to address homelessness?

We need a unified regional approach to address homelessness. Nearly all of our crisis is due to drug use or unaddressed mental illness. As a former Sedgwick County Mental Health Advisory Board member, I know a regional mental health facility is critical to any solution. Our community does not need another committee to study this issue; we need action.

We need a housing-first solution that gets people off of our streets. With any housing-first solution, we must pair substance abuse counseling, health care, job training, and more with these services. I’ve ridden with the Wichita Homeless Outreach Team and the Wichita Police Department. I’ve seen the challenges they face firsthand. Homelessness cannot be normalized. It is not healthy or safe for those who live on the streets, nor healthy or safe for our housed citizens—enough talk.

What should Wichita do about food deserts?

As someone who lives in a food desert, I understand the challenges people who do not have consistent transportation face, particularly in South Wichita and the heart of our City, when accessing healthy and affordable food options. We must work with our federal and state partners on grant applications through the United States Department of Agriculture, including seeking some of their more than $100 million in the Healthy Food Financing Initiative and other need-based programs. It takes a multifaceted approach involving increasing local food production, access to healthy food, and reducing food waste, to name a few key components.

Working with the private sector, the City can help support community gardens, farmers’ markets, and food cooperatives to increase access to fresh produce. Collaboration with local farmers and producers and exploring mobile markets or food delivery services are also essential. We can use our libraries and community recreation centers to teach people how to grow produce, helping reduce their monthly bills. We need to think innovatively about tackling this challenge. It may not make sense for a company to operate a standalone store in some regions of town, but how can we provide access that looks different but meets a need in our community.

Would you change how much the city spends on its different departments (police, fire, parks, transit, etc.)? If so, how?

City Hall must focus on the basics. Public safety, roads, and water are non-negotiables. We are facing an 11-15 million projected budget deficit, and the City Council, like families in District 4, will have to make tough decisions. First, the city must look at future Capital Improvement Projects that must be delayed or canceled to balance our budget.

I will choose a new fire station, improved roads, and a stronger police force over creating new amenities like a pickleball complex or additional recreation centers. Instead, I’d maintain our current South Wichita city-run facilities and amenities first; Aley Park, Auburn Hills and Tex Consolver Golf Courses, Pawnee Prairie Park, and Osage Recreation Center, to name a few. I’m hopeful that by thinking strategically, the City can mitigate the potential challenges facing the City in 2025 and work to offset the brunt of a deficit.