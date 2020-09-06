Dante Javaheri – Libertarian for Kansas House, District 46

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Financial Representative, University of Kansas Law and Society, working on bachelors, financial services, none.

Personal Information:

No response.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

DanteForKansas.com

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

I believe KanCare should not be expanded due to the more tax dollars it would require; however, KanCare helps many citizens so it should stay as is. My position on this is neutral.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

I believe legalizing medical marijuana could benefit the state. Studies show that the legalization of marijuana lowers opioid use and also adds a good amount of tax dollars to the states budget.

Do you support any changes to abortion laws in Kansas? If so, what changes?

I believe abortion is up to the body of the person. Currently abortion is legal in this state and I support that.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

Farmers and Ranchers are the base of our great state, I believe more incentives should be provided to them. Farmers and Ranchers would benefit greatly from a small income tax reduction.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

I support funding education to a high extent. Education is the corner stone of our youth and should be a heavily funded sector.

Are you satisfied with DCF? With the foster care system?

I believe the DCF and foster care system show effort in trying to do their best. It could be better; however, our system in Kansas is quite well compared to others.

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

I support the movements message 100%. It’s a fact that African Americans are discriminated on our communities and I believe there is a lot of reform to be put in place to put a stop to it.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

I believe a peaceful come together movement would help as well as legal reform prohibiting injustice against certain races.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

Yes i am, I believe we should reallocate a good amount of police funding into their education on how to deescalate situations.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

To an extent, I believe businesses that require people to be close by eachother may be shut down. If a business keeps its customers 6 feet apart it is okay.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

I would be neutral on the situation to an extent. Businesses need to stay open to stay afloat. The state should provide incentives to businesses that may need to close due to COVID related issues.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

I believe, our economy will recover on its own. But tax incentives for business owners would help them stay open.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

I would prefer to cut social services if it meant lower taxation. However not if it meant cutting services that help people medically and such.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

To valence the budget I would suggest lowering taxes in hopes that people will then save money and also spend more at the store , this is similar to trickle down economics. I will never support cuts for schools.