Dereck C. Reynolds – Candidate for Wichita City Council – District 6

Responses below are from the candidates and have not been edited. All candidates for a race who chose to respond were asked the same questions.

Biographical Information:

Awaiting the candidate’s response.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

Facebook: Reynolds for Wichita Kansas District 6

What specific Wichita issues deserve your immediate attention and how do you plan to address them?

Awaiting the candidate’s response.

What should be done about the non-discrimination ordinance (NDO)?

Awaiting the candidate’s response.

What is your vision for the east bank of the Arkansas River? What do you want to see happen with Century II and the old downtown library?

Awaiting the candidate’s response.

What should Wichita do about food deserts?

Awaiting the candidate’s response.

What should be done about violence in the city?

Awaiting the candidate’s response.

How should Wichita address mental health issues and addiction in our community?

Awaiting the candidate’s response.

How can the city help to grow businesses and create jobs?

Awaiting the candidate’s response.

Would you change how much the city spends on its different departments (police, fire, parks, transit, etc.)? If so, how?

Awaiting the candidate’s response.