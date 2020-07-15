Derek Ellis – Republican for U.S. Senate

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

I work at Goodyear Topeka as a quality assurance technician. I graduated from Seaman High School.

Personal Information:

Married 38 years, two children, two grandchildren.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

DerekEllisForUSSenate.com

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

It’s sad that we’re still fighting for racism to end, because all lives matter. Because God created us the same.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

We are all children of God. Therefore we are all of one race. Stand up for each other. You cannot judge a book by its cover, that’s why we should not judge one another by our appearance.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

I don’t believe there needs to be a total reform. But they should be screened periodically, same as the military. PTSD comes in many forms.

What are your thoughts on how the U.S. has responded to the coronavirus pandemic? What would you want to be done differently?

We’re dealing with an issue that has never been dealt with in our generation. It’s crucial that our economy grows, but we have to keep people safe. I believe the virus is real, it has taken to many lives. But the media is blowing it way out of proportion.

Do you support more stimulus money? If so, how should Congress pay for the stimulus?

Yes I believe more stimulus, if done correctly. Would be beneficial to our people. Legalization of industrial hemp, and the legalization of medical marijuana, and possibly the legalization of recreational marijuana. The taxes made off this alone would be phenomenal.

What are the top 3 things you think deserve your immediate attention in Washington and what action would you take on them, including how you’d compromise with members of the other party?

We need to work on issues at hand. And that does not mean another 3 years of impeachment proceedings against our President. We have to work together for the people. By doing so, promoting a bill with term limits. Trade deals etc…

Do you believe our healthcare system needs to be reformed? If so, what will you do to change it?

No. You should be able to choose what health care you want.

Give us your stance on gun control/2nd Amendment rights.

It is our constitutional right to bear arms.

Do you think we need immigration reform and what changes would you support?

Enforce what we have in place, by entering our country legally. Or face deportation.

What steps would you support to strengthen the nation’s security?

Increasing our military. And giving the intelligence community the tools and resources they need.

What are your thoughts on climate change? What should Congress do about it, if anything?

My belief is that the so called climate change is our earth cleansing itself. As it has done for hundreds of thousands of years.

Would you vote in favor of spending bills that add to the deficit?

Only in dire circumstances.