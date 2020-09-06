Derek Milligan – Democrat for Kansas House, District 94

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Derek is an aerospace engineer at Spirit AeroSystems and an active member of his union SPEEA. He has volunteered for multiple other progressive political campaigns since 2016.

Personal Information:

Derek is married, has a 2 year old daughter, and two Australian Shepherd mix dogs.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

MilliganForKansas.com

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

Yes. Expanding KanCare will result in far better health outcomes for thousands of Kansans who are currently unable to access health care at affordable costs. We are now one of only 12 states that has not yet expanded Medicaid, and every state that has expanded it has been very happy with the results. Additionally, Kansas is rapidly losing rural health care facilities, which KanCare expansion would help enormously with.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

I support legalization of medical marijuana. It has shown to have potential medicinal value such as in cases of patients with chronic pain issues with less negative side effects than alternatives such as opioids. It also would be a significant new source of tax revenue.

Do you support any changes to abortion laws in Kansas? If so, what changes?

I would support removing the restrictions to abortion access that have no medical merit, such as the waiting period and the ultrasound requirements.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

The biggest unaddressed issue for farmers that I have encountered is Right to Repair. Equipment manufacturers such as John Deere are becoming increasingly hostile towards consumers by restricting farmers ability to repair their own equipment and forcing them to go to manufacturer approved repair shops, greatly restricting workers ability to conduct their work. Right to Repair would ensure that farmers and other consumers actually own the products they purchase and can make their own repairs or modifications as they see fit.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

The largest issue with primary education is consistent, sufficient, and fair funding. I would seek to provide additional funding for schools so that we don’t end up in another fight over our constitutional mandate to fund schools while also enabling smaller class sizes and ensuring teachers don’t have to spend their own money on supplies for their classrooms.

The biggest problem in our universities is ballooning expenses for the students. I would support auditing college expenses to find cost saving opportunities, and also capping the amount that college expenses can increase by year to year.

Are you satisfied with DCF? With the foster care system?

DCF has been asked to do a very difficult job and was not given sufficient resources to conduct that job. I think the current contracts out to private companies should be cancelled because the past few years have shown that these companies are not capable of taking care of our vulnerable children in an adequate way. DCF should then run the systems themselves and be given the funding necessary to do so. Having the services contracted out just creates a barrier and extra layer of bureaucracy between the state and it’s wards that makes oversight and corrections very difficult to maintain.

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

I support Black Lives Matter. MLK Jr said that riots are the language of the unheard, and black Americans have spent a long time trying to be heard without much success. I support their efforts to make their voices finally be heard, and would encourage as many of them as possible to become involved in the formal democratic process as well as the informal. The energy and enthusiasm shown in the movement so far could lead to major electoral changes.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Existing anti discrimination laws need to be properly enforced. Incentives should be provided for new businesses and existing locally owned businesses that operate in low income or minority communities. New bills written by the Kansas legislature should also be given a “Diversity Note” just as they are currently given a “Fiscal Note” to study and demonstrate the impact a piece of legislation will have on minority communities before it is voted upon.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

I am in favor of building an alternative response group for 911 calls that aren’t physically dangerous so that the police do not have to respond to emergencies that they are not trained or equipped to handle without resorting to violence. I also believe that efforts should be made to increase accountability of our police officers, studies should be conducted on which punishments are actually effective at preventing crime from happening, and we should employ a more data driven justice system.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

I did and I do. If a specific business or type of business is shown to cause increased risk of COVID-19 transmission and is unwilling to modify it’s practice to make it as safe as reasonably possible, it should not be allowed to operate. However, allowances should be made such as reduced rent and assistance with staff salary in order to offset the lost revenue that business might incur.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

Hospital capacity should be the major factor in whether we conduct another shutdown. If the spread gets bad enough again that the hospitals will be overwhelmed that means that the death rate will rise as well. However it does appear that our current policies of masks and social distancing are working well at controlling the spread at a sustainable level so I do not believe that it will be necessary to shut down again without something major happening.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

To recover as quickly as possible the only honest approach will be to take full advantage of federal programs designed to mitigate COVID economic damages. Lots of states will be vying for them so Kansas needs to make a strong case for itself in order to get the significant amount of federal funds that will be on the table. The state being self reliant in it’s own recovery will lead to a much longer time until it is fully recovered.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

I am not in favor of cutting social services, and I am in favor of adding additional services to help Kansans who are in need. I would be in support of funding this through additional revenue services such as medicinal marijuana, and removing tax loopholes from large businesses operating in Kansas.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

I will not support budget cuts for schools. To balance the budget Kansas should add an additional high income tax bracket because our current highest bracket is at $60,000. A modest tax increase only on income greater than $150,000 would provide a significant amount of additional revenue for the state. Combining that with removing unnecessary corporate tax deductions would significantly alleviate the financial hole that Kansas is expected to be in.