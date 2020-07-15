Eric Smith – Republican for Kansas House, District 76

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Deputy Sheriff (law enforcement for 19 years of patrol), pursuing Bachelor in Criminal Justice, 4 years in the Kansas House of Reps. 2017-20, U.S. Air Force 1988-92 Desert Storm/Cold War

Personal Information:

Wife Becky, 3 daughters and 3 sons (all adults) and 3 grandchildren, with another arriving in August!

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

No response.

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

I believe that the solution to racial injustice is one that we have pursued for generations and that the most effective, pragmatic, and reasonable speaker on the matter was the Honorable Martin Luther King, Jr. who saw the struggle as one of equality, not retribution. Until we are able to share love with one another, equally, this matter will only be an argument, not a solution.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

The details of day-today relationships between races is not the same for Augusta, Georgia that it is for Champaign, Illinois, or Fargo, North Dakota, or Burlington, Kansas. There is not a one-size-fits-all because there isn’t a common level of injustices. But this group in Baltimore wants this department in LeRoy, Kansas to institute the same processes thinking it’s going to make sense to everyone with the same outcomes. I know from personal experience, having lived in both areas, the differences in culture between southern communities and Midwest communities and they are nothing alike. The day I left Augusta, Georgia in 1986, there was a KKK parade downtown. I left there, anxious to get back to a society of greater respect for one another. I know that gross racism exists in some areas, while ignorance of racist ideals absolutely exists in others. That is not to say that we all do not have some recognition of racial differences, but we have to learn to recognize and acknowledge what is hate and what is ignorance or indifference.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

As a deputy sheriff, I can tell you that there are a great majority of officers who just shake their heads at the incredible stupidity exhibited by some individuals in this career. Many do not know that each officer in Kansas is required, no matter what department you are employed with, if you have a badge, you are required to take the annual training on Racial and other Biased Based Policing regarding police tactics based on racial stereo-types and inferences. No officer is allowed to forego that training-every year. Additionally, Kansas Commission on Police Officer Standards and Training (KS-CPOST), as well as the Attorney General’s office is charged with the investigation of complaints against law enforcement officers for everything from falsifying reports to excessive force complaints and biased policing. There are dozens of investigations every year and the results of actions taken against officers is available on the Kansas CPOST website. I give all of this information because I have encountered a number of people who have asked about reformation but didn’t seem to know the level of oversight already occurring in our state or that each state has a different system for training and standards. While I am working on certain possible additions to law enforcement training in Kansas, I also believe that the vast majority of law enforcement in Kansas is absolutely aware of the perceptions and outcry on these incidents across the nation and inhouse reformations are taking place while we review options for realistic and effective improvements.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

I did support ‘flattening the curve’, but I do not support further shutdowns as I see the economic damage that was caused, especially to small businesses. I am not certain we are trying to just ‘flatten a curve’ anymore. Instead we are seeing knee-jerk public announcements to every isolated instance of virus outbreak, claiming that every positive test is the result of a single identified instance with no way to verify that they didn’t have the virus before that contact. We were all quite certain, at the end of the legislative session, that these instances would continue to occur as individuals come into close contact with others who are positive for the virus, and I am also sure that we will have a spike in cases every time we have a spike in testing.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

I will refer to the previous answer. I do not support a statewide shutdown for Covid 19.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

Tax abatements for 24 months for businesses that existed before the shutdown and who were directly impacted by a government mandated shutdown. This would allow many businesses to regain losses that occurred during the shutdown and rebuild a business that, like many in my district, came close to closing their doors for good. Some will never reopen and that is a detrimental impact to local communities. Additionally, licensing fees should be waived for salons, barbers, and restaurants serving alcohol as well as catering services and venue operations that suffered greatly due to the statewide mandated shutdown.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

I believe that lowering taxes is incredibly important for a state that is ranked 9th in the nation for sales tax, and property taxes are killing certain rural areas. I think it’s absurd to sit wrenching our hands about how Kansas is losing population and ignoring an obvious contributor. Social services are important for those who are truly needy. In fact, the services that are currently available for the elderly, the physically challenged, the children in need- the services available to them are not enough, yet we have a large group of people crying out that MORE people need to be put on these same services, depleting those resources even more while driving up national debt. We should focus on those who currently receive services before we raise taxes to put more people on a broken system.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

Yes. There is no ignoring the fact that more than 60% of state general fund is put into K-12 and higher education. When we, as a state, face a disaster, we can’t say there are untouchable areas. If we are short 100s of millions of dollars due to shutting down our economy, there are no sacred cows that are currently the only areas with that kind of funding. Many departments have suffered in years past to make sure education got the bulk of the revenues, and we can’t expect those same departments to be the only ones to AGAIN suffer to make up for a government induced shut down of the economy. When the Kansas supreme court ordered the two tax increases, de facto, to increase the education budget, I asked the question, “What do we do when the economy has a downturn and Kansas doesn’t have the ‘surplus revenues’ to cover this ordered increase??” Here we are and there is no other reasonable path.