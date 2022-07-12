WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News used information from the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office to create our candidate profiles. We put the candidates in the same order they are listed on the Secretary of State’s website: Democrat, then Republican, and alphabetically. We did not include candidates who are uncontested in the August primary.

The Secretary of State’s website lists all the candidates who have filed for state or federal offices. In addition, the spreadsheet includes sections for phone numbers, email addresses and mailing addresses. It also has some candidate websites. We used the contact information to reach the candidates and send them our questionnaires.

If you would like to see the spreadsheet we worked from, click here.