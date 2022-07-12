TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Each election, KSN News hears from a handful of voters who are concerned about a problem they had when they voted. It could be long lines, a campaign sign too close to a polling place, or other concerns.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office website has a section that deals with filing a complaint:

K.S.A. 25-4701 through 25-4716 summarizes the administrative complaint procedure for individuals who believe there is an election violation in Kansas. The complaint must be in writing and signed under oath by the person filing the complaint using the administrative complaint form. A complaint must be filed within 30 days after the incident in which the basis for the complaint occurred. For ongoing or planned violations, complaints should be filed as soon as possible. Upon receipt of the complaint, the Secretary of State will mail a copy of the complaint to the state or local election officer against whom the complaint is filed. If against the Secretary of State, the complaint will be directed to the Kansas Department of Administration for review and possible action.’ Kansas Secretary of State’s Office

Click this link for the Administrative Complaint Form. The form can be completed online, but it needs to be printed and submitted to the appropriate office.