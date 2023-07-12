WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In January, the current Wichita City Council Member representing District 4 announced he would be stepping down. Jeff Blubaugh plans to run for the Sedgwick County Commission in 2024.

It means the residents of District 4 need to elect a new council member. The district covers southwest Wichita.

(KSN graphic)

Four people are running for the seat. After the August primary, only two of the candidates will remain in the race. The November general election will determine which candidate gets the job.