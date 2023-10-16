Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) — The general election is Nov. 7.

To vote in the general election, a person must be a citizen of the U.S., at least 18 years old, and registered by Oct. 17.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office offers a VoterView website. If you click the link, it will let you confirm that you are registered to vote, show you if you are registered for a particular political party, and show your assigned polling place. In Sedgwick County and some other counties, you can also see a sample of your ballot.