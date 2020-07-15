Fred Lehman – Republican for Kansas House, District 28

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Profession: Veterinarian

Education:

Balko High School—Balko, OK

Panhandle State University—Goodwell, OK—Undergrad studies

Oklahoma State University—Bachelors, Pre-veterinary Medicine

Oklahoma State University—Doctor of Veterinary Medicine

Mississippi State University, Agri-Business Institute—Masters Agri-Business Management

Mississippi State University, College of Veterinary Medicine Theriogenology Residency (clinical specialty in animal reproduction)

Political or community positions:

US Congressional Fellow in Washington, DC (2018-19)

United Methodist Church of the Resurrection (Leawood) (Staff Parish Chair, Church Council, Congregational Care Minister, international and domestic mission volunteer, group leader)

President, Society for Theriogenology (animal reproduction veterinary association)

University faculty (Curriculum Chair, Extension Leader (advised many stakeholder organizations)

Chamber of Commerce (BOD)

Personal Information:

A “Kansan by choice”

Married with three daughters and 5 grandchildren

Doctor of Veterinary Medicine with business expertise in small business and corporate leadership

Former educator

An experienced civic leader

Church volunteer

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

Lehman4KS.com

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

Racial injustice and bullying in any form is not acceptable.

Kansas was admitted to the Union as a “free state” and phrases like “bleeding Kansas” remind us that we have scars from battles fought years ago. George Santayana is quoted as saying “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” It is appropriate to remember that we (the people of this region) have a history of leadership on the issue of racial equality for nearly two centuries.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

As previously mentioned: Racial injustice and bullying in any form is not acceptable. Federal standards provide a baseline for workplace practices and the state should set a higher standard as needed. Anti-discrimination laws can help Kansas attract new businesses. Most decisions in this area, are better left to local governments in recognition that smaller government is better government.

Awareness of gaps in social, economic, and racial situations results when we intentionally reach out to others in service through personal, civic, religious engagement. I have been involved in regional and international projects designed to serve immediate needs and jump-start long-term solutions. Public education excellence and career training provides the building blocks for sustainable solutions. Social programs should include goals and pathways to enable personal success.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

Once again: Racial injustice and bullying in any form is not acceptable.

Police training should include awareness and self-control of personal biases which are innate in us all. Options to accommodate social differences should be included. Johnson County’s agencies have model programs which include joint responses. Citizen training through local civic organizations should include awareness of the legal responsibility of responding law enforcement personnel and tactics to avoid escalated conflict.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

Educational efforts which convey the value of best practices to mitigate the spread of this virus should be boosted. These messages should be simple, achievable, and highlight the importance of personal behavior and institutional responsibility. If we have responsible actions from Kansans, we can minimize the negative impacts on our economy and healthcare system. The “new reality” that we are addressing and creating can and will allow resumption of commercial business activities.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

As mentioned above, we can and must find ways to keep our economy moving. Our state cannot accommodate deficit spending and our state revenue is based on thriving commerce. We should encourage and facilitate participation in Federal assistance programs. Personal responsibility and compliance with science-base prevention practices will be effective. As a veterinarian, we are trained to deal with diseases in populations and managing contagions is a deliverable. This requires awareness, adapting, and applying new solutions.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

Responsibly opening our economy should be a priority. Healthy businesses will result in a healthy economy. We should use this opportunity to offer career training (and retraining) programs. New options to attract new industries should be accelerated. Broadband connectivity has new opportunities to serve businesses and education which should be prioritized in rural areas. Kansas has the opportunity to provide leadership in modeling a community responding and excelling in a post-COVID business environment.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

Our state’s primary focus should be on reigniting our economy. Now is not the time to further compromise state revenue by adjusting taxes. All departments and agencies can be expected to temporarily tighten their belt. We should be exploring new options for expanding our revenue base through business expansion and entrepreneurship.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

K-12 education should be fully funded; it is the expectation of the KS Supreme Court and it can be as we focus our efforts on opening our economy. In the meantime, all agencies can expect to tighten their belt. Vocational training must continue to be an option in high school education. Higher education should consider the state’s workforce needs and present program justification during their budget request processes. Adult education, vocational retraining, and career counseling should be accessible and affordable to all, especially for low-wage earners and individuals on government-assistance programs. The recent COVID pandemic revealed that education can and must adapt to include on-line education. State collaboration with federally funded programs to expand broadband will make educational resources available locally and throughout the state.