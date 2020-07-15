Gabriel Mark Robles – Republican for U.S. Senate

Responses are from a phone call with the candidate. These are his words. We read the answers back to him and he agreed with what is being published.

Biographical Information:

General laborer, have investigated acts of racism and discrimination for a professor of law

Personal Information:

Married for 14 years to Bonnie, met her through my investigations (her father was killed by police in Michigan in 1966), children: 3 boys and a girl

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

I understand it but I don’t understand some of the violence involved.

The majority-minority in this country are Mexican Americans and we are victimized as much by police as African-Americans if not more.

I’m kind of indifferent to their movement. Most of the acts of discrimination we investigated were against Blacks and Native Americans.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

The media has to abide by the truth when they’re reporting on cases of injustice by the government, specifically the FBI and the Department of Justice. I have evidence and information that will back up that statement.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

To be a police officer, you have to be brave, you have to be willing to get in dangerous situations and not always rely on your gun and physical force to accomplish things. We have a lot of officers who just do as they’re told. That’s not good. Hiring practices for police departments need to be reworked.

What are your thoughts on how the U.S. has responded to the coronavirus pandemic? What would you want to be done differently?

First, when the media criticize the president for saying “kung flu,” I don’t understand why the media doesn’t think it’s wrong to Mexicans to call it the “corona” virus. I just called it the virus.

I also call it Hitler 2.0 because it seems like they’re only targeting nursing homes, poor minorities, and the elderly, people the government thinks are worthless. Being former military, it’s almost a biohazard attack on them.

Do you support more stimulus money? If so, how should Congress pay for the stimulus?

Absolutely. Get rid of government agencies like the EEOC, certain agencies that aren’t really doing their jobs, like the State Department. The money that Congress has borrowed against Social Security – use that for the stimulus or pay it back to the Social Security Administration.

What are the top 3 things you think deserve your immediate attention in Washington and what action would you take on them, including how you’d compromise with members of the other party?

Stop senseless investigations that Congress is performing against the president and people who are under him. Those are a waste of money. and take time away from average citizens that need help, things like Social Security Administration, people not getting service from their representatives and senators. Food deserts that affect the poor and minorities. They should not allow stores to move out of impoverished areas just because they don’t like the people in the neighborhood. Managers are from the upper-middle class and they don’t care. Abolish the Veterans Administration for corruption and many criminal acts that have caused the deaths of veterans. I would ask the Department of Justice to incarcerate members of the VA for some of their acts.

Do you believe our healthcare system needs to be reformed? If so, what will you do to change it?

Medicare and Medicaid people lie and deceive people. They try to scam people by allowing doctors to charge people before they have the opportunity to make a complaint about their bills. They are billed immediately even though their care may have been substandard or negligent.

A good solution would be to prosecute people who are caught lying or deceiving Medicare and Medicaid patients just to make a buck.

Give us your stance on gun control/2nd Amendment rights.

It is the Constitution of the U.S. and it must be heeded above all laws of this country except for God’s law. Part of the oath of a military person is to protect and defend the Constitution of the U.S. against all enemies foreign and domestic.

Do you think we need immigration reform and what changes would you support?

No, we don’t. There are already laws on the books and if they were enforced, you wouldn’t have a problem with immigration. Me and my wife have been victims of sanctuary city politics and we are angrily against sanctuary cities.

What steps would you support to strengthen the nation’s security?

The media and the government has to be truthful with the people when it comes to the security of the country. 50,000 American troops have died in the Iraq War and it was based on knowingly false intelligence. Something needs to be done. People need to be held accountable.

What are your thoughts on climate change? What should Congress do about it, if anything?

My thoughts on climate change: because of the virus and everybody staying indoors, climate change is pretty much nil or nothing. Rivers and oceans are starting to clear up while people stay indoors. It’s the good thing about the virus – limiting pollution. That’s all the climate control we need.

Would you vote in favor of spending bills that add to the deficit?

That is so vague. Before I would make a judgment on any spending bill, I would have to read it and get specifics. Some are worthwhile, but most are frivolous and are geared toward making the rich richer and the poor poorer.