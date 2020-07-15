Gary Schuetz – Republican for Kansas House, District 51

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Retired after 36 years at UPS, bachelor of science from KSU, 12 years Newbury Township Treasurer

Personal Information:

No response.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

No response.

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

While the vast majority of police officers are fair and dedicated public servants, the advent of cameras on phones has had the same effect TV cameras did on the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960’s. We have to weed out the bad apples of the profession so our country can move forward, treating all of the people equally as the founding fathers envisioned.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

We need to stop living in the past, in hopes of placating a shrinking demographic of our population and start thinking about the future. I think it’s ridiculous we have 10 military bases named after soldiers who committed treason against America, and lost, yet we don’t have bases named for Grant or Sheridan, let alone Eisenhower, Patton, McArthur and others.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

Yes. Qualified immunity is ridiculous. If you commit a crime, you’re a criminal whether you wear a badge or not. Personally, when I knew we had a bad driver at UPS, I wanted him gone so as to preserve the reputation of the rest of us.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

Yes, and I think we needed a much more coherent response from the national level. If we would have had a unifying vision, I believe the American people would have rallied to do what was needed to limit the damage of the pandemic.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

It would depend on the severity, and how the experts broke down the numbers. Sadly at this point, there are going to be additional loss of life. The difficult part is weighing the loss of life against the potential downside of shutting down the economy.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

It’s going to be a long haul and will require sacrifices. It will depend on how much assistance comes in from the Federal government, but I think people should be prepared for tax increases, or budget cuts, possibly bot, and possibly a reduction of state services.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

I would not cut taxes to reduce social services. I might consider higher taxes for more services, but I would have to evaluate what the services were, who they were benefiting, and what the effect would be on the economy.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

Again, given the financial situation we are facing, reality is that all options are on the table. All things being equal, I think quality education is the best investment Kansas can make in it’s people, and for the health of its future economy.