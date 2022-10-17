WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facing a challenger in the November general election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Greg Wilkinson

Biographical Information:

It’s been a life long road of learning and self improvement that has brought me to feel I can best represent all the people of my district.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

GregKS11.com

Greg 11th House District Montgomery Co, Kansas | Facebook

What do you think should be done to help Kansans dealing with high costs?

#1 immediately implement the full elimination of food sales tax, many fixed income people need this. Delaying this while we have record budget surpluses and high inflation hurts the most vulnerable Kansans

Share your thoughts on abortion rights and restrictions.

With 96% of abortions done medicinally before 12 weeks this issue is clearly politicized and hurts Kansans in the worst predicaments. Surely this can be trusted to women and their doctors.

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

I think KanCare was an insidious attempt to put profit between people and their healthcare in the name of privatization. Medicaid expansion would help so many of our school employees we rely on. It would help many Kansas families and make us and the healthcare system healthier

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana? Recreational marijuana?

With Missouri set to legalize marijuana, Colorado already has and Oklahoma has such loosely regulated medical marijuana, in much of Kansas it effectively has been legalized just by shear availability. If Kansans could initiate ballot measures it would be legalized because most Kansans want it. Just another issue that the party in charge doesn’t respect or represent Kansans on.

Share your thoughts about transgender athletes in sports.

The KHSSA has rules in place. With an all Republican state school board and just one transgender athlete it’s another issue being politicized, hurting Kansans for political gain.

What are your thoughts on election integrity in Kansas? Across the United States? Would you change the election process and how?

It’s really sad. The integrity of those undermining the essential element of democracy should give us real pause. We need to use facts and go back to treating voting like the greatest of all things American not a place for partisan politics. I became a poll worker in 2020 because I so admired the mostly elderly, mostly women that took such pride and had real Christian love in their heart as they helped anyone vote. I would hope those who undermine our faith in elections or those that seek to make it harder for people to vote would be shown what frauds they are, it is another example of politicians hurting Kansans for political gain

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

My business incorporates my love for Kansas. I manage property and have a commercial spraying license. The invasive grasses, weeds, brush and trees is robbing more than the beauty of the Kansas country side. Many do not know about the programs to cut back eastern cedars. I would expand that to include hedge trees. I also would see how the county noxious weed programs could be helped. Absentee land owners neglecting their properties hurts their neighbors. The high use water crops need to be limited to areas with available water.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

The record private investment in this state has created enormous opportunities for our universities to work to get ahead of what exactly those opportunities are. We need collaboration between CC and high schools to make sure we are meeting the needs so we can continue to bring better jobs to our state. I think seeing common cause could help a lot of the issues facing our schools. There are fewer options than when I was young and seeing more opportunities could go a long way. I hope this sets a tone from years ago when communities rallied behind their schools and teachers instead of attacking and undermining them.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Opportunity again can go a long way. I can’t emphasize enough how the different investments can give us real purpose. Panasonic brings their 3 largest suppliers. Where will they locate, who will be their suppliers. We need to make sure we help those not already at the table are being prepared to be at that table. We don’t want to create bigger and bigger companies we want more and more small businesses competing.