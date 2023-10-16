Click the map for a larger version.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each Wichita candidate facing a challenger in the November general election. Voters in east Wichita will decide the District 2 race.

We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Biographical Information:

Hatim Zeineddine

No answer was provided.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

No answer was provided.

What specific Wichita issue deserves your immediate attention, and how do you plan to address it?

Water, housing, and transportation are the three issues I am the most concerned about in Wichita. I plan on building sustainable water infrastructure and growing the availability for affordable housing and transportation in the city.

How do you propose to grow the Wichita economy and create jobs?

The economy of the city is best handled with a light touch, and I would avoid making any drastic changes without a thorough review first. Leaving things to grow naturally is safer in the long run than trying to force a specific desired result.

Describe your vision for Wichita’s future and how you plan to achieve it.

A sustainable, prosperous city that has a robust civic identity.

What should be done about violence in the city?

By reaching out to the citizens of the city and building relationships, we can increase the civic involvement. With greater buy in from the average person it becomes easier to implement any means of addressing the issue.

What should Wichita do to address homelessness and the need for affordable housing?

The city needs to move aggressively in order to increase the availability of housing especially since that without housing, the city can’t grow. No one approach will likely be sufficient so pursuing multiple avenues to address the problem is the responsible path.

What should Wichita do about food deserts?

By a combination of improving public transport, so that people so that people without access to reliable transport spend less time and effort to get their groceries, and increasing the availability of food we can reduce food deserts.

Would you change how much the city spends on its different departments (police, fire, parks, transit, etc.)? If so, how?

While there may be room to adjust the spending levels, anything specific requires an indepth review to ensure that it’s feasible, appropriate, and maintains the safety and living quality of the city.