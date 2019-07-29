Ian M. Demory – Candidate for Wichita Mayor

Biographical Information:

Public School Educator

Biomedical Engineering, Wichita State University

Campaign website: Demory For Wichita Facebook

What specific Wichita issues do you think deserves your immediate attention and how do you plan to address it?

Transparency, infrastructure, crime, and public transportation are the most important issues that need to be addressed. Too often, our citizens have been kept in the dark about the goings on and decisions made by our elected officials, and many feel like they have no voice in what goes on in our city. Our roads, sewer system, and water treatment plant are in need of maintenance, yet certain, more affluent areas tend to be maintained while others sit around waiting for their chance. Crime is a problem, as we don’t have enough officers to properly report to incidents in a timely manner, and many citizens don’t hold our police force in high regard. Our bus system, while improved, still needs to be able to cater to those who work later hours, as well as be able to truly cater to the weekend commuter.

I would address these issues the following ways: transparency – meetings, mailers, social media, etc. Let the people know what’s going on, and let them know how they can be involved. Allow them time to speak at town halls and city council meetings, provide a room with licensed child care during those meetings for parents who are unable to find a sitter; infrastructure – be sure that money is allocated properly, and that areas are taken care of in a timely manner, and not certain areas first; crime – increase police employment as well as add neighborhood stations to aid in a comfortable presence (with neighborhood police being known in their respective areas) as a way to cut down on response times and keep areas safe; public transportation – restructure bus lines for smoother transit, add later evening and Sunday service for those who work 2nd and 3rd shift.

How do you propose to grow the Wichita economy?

Truly investing in the arts, the small business sector, and making Wichita more attractive to businesses looking to expand and bring jobs is key. Long story short, if we want businesses/companies to come to Wichita, we need to give them a visual representation of what the city can provide, and, in turn, what we hope the businesses can provide.

I believe in the healing power of the arts, and how a community with a strong support of its arts community is not only a happier community, but a more productive community. I feel that by promoting and working with the arts community can not only help make the city a more beautiful place, but it can also help boost the economy via venues, performances, etc.

What is your vision for downtown, the baseball stadium & Delano?

I would like to see continued expansion of downtown tourism, as well as the creation of a true performing arts center in the heart of Wichita, one that could bring revenue to the city as well as the surrounding businesses (re: Garth Brooks’ IBA residency) by bringing the events that our citizens tend to travel three hours north (Kansas City) or south (Oklahoma City/Tulsa) for.

As far as the baseball stadium goes, I worry that it’ll be a beautiful facility and a quality franchise that the city doesn’t fully embrace (re: the Wingnuts.) I also worry that the construction will have a negative impact on employment commutes to and from Delano, as well as those who work elsewhere, yet use McLean for their commute.