Click the map for a larger version.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each Wichita candidate facing a challenger in the November general election. Voters in northwest Wichita will decide the District 5 race.

We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

J.V. Johnston

Biographical Information:

Currently Executive Director of Guadalupe Clinic

I have a BS in Business and a BA in History from Kansas Newman College, now Newman University

I served on the Wichita District 5 Advisory Board for 8 years, chairing it for 5 to 6 years.

I served on many community boards including Via Christi Hospital board for 9 years, with 2 years as chair and Newman University Board of Directors for 12 years, 4 years as chair.

Veronica and I have been married for 41 years. We have 4 sons, Ben 39, Jake 37, Isaac 35 and Jordan 34, plus eight grandchildren.

My wife, Veronica, a partner, Kevin Edmundson and I owned and ran Johnston’s Clothiers for 28 years. I served as president for 20 years.

While serving as VP for Advancement at Newman University our team raised 29.9 million dollars for the Bishop Gerber Science Center.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

JVforWichita.com

What specific Wichita issue deserves your immediate attention, and how do you plan to address it?

My three main priorities are: 1. Public Safety, especially the police department. Pay must go up to market level and the relationship with the Mayor’s office, City Council and city staff must improve. 2. Economic Development which includes a comprehensive actionable plan for the homeless situation. 3. Property taxes/Revenue neutral budget (adjusted for inflation). Higher property taxes hurt many residents, not just elderly property owners and hourly workers.

How do you propose to grow the Wichita economy and create jobs?

Creating a business-friendly environment is essential to retaining and attracting businesses. Regulation should be reasonable and easy to navigate, it should be viewed as a partnership between business/industry and the public sector.

Describe your vision for Wichita’s future and how you plan to achieve it.

Wichita has a bright future, especially if we can solve the homeless issue. This is a great place to live, work and play. People from all over the country are coming to appreciate everything Wichita has to offer. My neighbor just moved here from California because of a low cost of living and a family atmosphere.

What should be done about violence in the city?

More staffing in the police department is a must, which includes better wages. Also, an investment in technology can be leveraged to apprehend criminals and reduce crime.

What should Wichita do to address homelessness and the need for affordable housing?

I serve on the Homelessness Taskforce. The leaders are doing a very good job moving it along with implementable solutions. I look forward to a comprehensive plan that allows for homeless individuals to stop sleeping on the streets and under bridges and go to a setting that has the wrap around services (mental health, substance abuse, food, healthcare, job training etc.) that can serve them. This will only happen when the homeless are ready and we need to help facilitate it with navigators that can walk them through it. Affordable housing is in short supply. We have thousands of vacant lots around Wichita. The infrastructure is already in place and would be perfect to build affordable housing. I favor non-profits as the lead for affordable housing, not city owned.

What should Wichita do about food deserts?

Economics drives where grocery stores are located. I would favor tax incentive to help the economics make sense to locate stores in distressed areas.

Would you change how much the city spends on its different departments (police, fire, parks, transit, etc.)? If so, how?

I am the only candidate in District 5 that has successful business experience. I lead Johnston’s Clothiers for 20 years, lead the Advancement Department at Newman University and have driven improved services and quality of care at Guadalupe Clinic. All of these have included creating and analyzing budgets, evaluating staff and driving results. Although I would not be running the city staff, I will be able to shift through the mountains of paperwork and figure out what is going on. These skill sets will be valuable for the citizens of District 5 and Wichita. I love numbers and would be an advocate and guardian of your tax dollars.