WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facing a challenger in the November general election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Biographical Information:

Jake LaTurner

Born and raised in Southeast Kansas, Jake is a proud 6th-generation Kansan. Faith in God, the importance of family, love of country, and the dignity of work are just some of the values he learned at a young age. Jake and his wife Suzanne have worked to pass these same values on to their children: Ava, Joe, Maggie, and Gus.

Before representing the Second Congressional District in the House of Representatives, Jake was twice elected to represent the people of Southeast Kansas in the State Senate, and was also the youngest statewide elected official in America, serving as the 40th State Treasurer of Kansas.

Since being elected to Congress in 2020, Jake has represented our shared Kansas values and been a strong voice for families across our state. Jake is fighting for commonsense solutions in Washington that bring down soaring inflation, secure our southern border, support America’s brave law enforcement officers, and protect the Constitutional rights of all Kansans.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

JakeLaTurner.com

Twitter: @JakeLaTurner

Facebook: JakeLaTurnerKS

What are the top three things you think deserve your immediate attention in Washington, and what action would you take on them, including how you’d compromise with members of the other party?

Joe Biden and his Democrat allies in Congress have let Kansas families down. Historic inflation has forced the American economy into a recession, our southern border is wide open, and our children are falling further behind thanks to unnecessary school closures and lockdowns.

Over the past year, I have been working with my colleagues to put together the Commitment to America— a plan to get America back on track. This plan of action strengthens our economy by cutting the wasteful government spending that’s fueling inflation, making America energy independent, and bolstering our supply chain. The Commitment to America secures our border by building the wall, ending catch-and-release loopholes, and fully funding ICE and other local law enforcement departments. This agenda also gives parents a voice in their children’s education, expands school choice options, and ensures only women can compete in women’s sports.

What should be done to fight inflation and fix the country’s economy?

Talking with folks across the Second District, I have seen the severe impact soaring inflation has had on Kansans. The price of food, housing, and energy have all reached record highs, and family budgets are being crushed by our crippling economy. If we are going to bring down inflation, Democrats must get serious about reining in their reckless federal spending in Washington. I proudly helped introduce the Republican Inflation Prevention Act to stop the House from passing spending bills until the year-over-year inflation rate returns to 4.5%.

My opponent has made it clear that he supports Joe Biden’s failed economic policies and believes we are experiencing “the best economy since Ronald Reagan.” I strongly disagree. I am fighting to implement a pro-growth agenda in Congress that puts the American economy back on track and helps small businesses and families succeed across our state.

Share your thoughts on abortion rights and restrictions.

The Dobbs ruling rightly states that abortion law should be left to the states—not politicians in Washington. As a pro-life American, I will continue to work with local elected officials in Topeka to stop Kansas from being the abortion destination it is today. I will never relent in my fight against Nancy Pelosi’s quest for unlimited taxpayer-funded abortions.

What needs to be done about health care?

We can all agree that we need to work on lowering the cost of pharmaceutical drugs here in America. I’m proud to back bipartisan legislation that lowers the cost of medication for all Kansans without jeopardizing new lifesaving cures, provides the first-ever out-of-pocket cap for seniors in the Medicare Part D program, caps the costs of insulin, and empowers patients with more drug price transparency.

I also support expanding telehealth services to ensure patients have access to affordable and reliable healthcare no matter where they live in Kansas. On the other hand, my opponent backs Nancy Pelosi’s socialist drug pricing plan that would threaten our national security by offshoring America’s drug manufacturing overseas to China. We need to prioritize the exact opposite – bringing our medical supply chain back to the United States.

Do you think we need immigration reform, and what changes would you support?

As a Member of the Committee on Homeland Security, I have seen the humanitarian crisis at our southern border firsthand. Since President Biden took office, over 3.5 million illegal immigrants have been apprehended trying to cross our border, and Border Patrol estimates another 900,000 gotaways. Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi have turned their backs on this worsening crisis, and I’m disappointed that my opponent has offered no solutions to secure the border.

I am proud to have helped introduce the Border Security for America Act. This commonsense legislation would require the federal government to secure our nation’s borders through the renewal of border wall construction contracts, investments in advanced technologies, and bolstering support for federal law enforcement officers and specialists. It’s crucial that we take action to secure the border and stop drugs, weapons, and crime from pouring into our communities.

What are your thoughts on election integrity in Kansas? Across the United States? Would you change the election process, and how?

It’s vital that Kansans are confident that their vote is counted and their voice is heard at the ballot box.

I am proud to back the American Confidence in Elections (ACE) Act to provide states across our nation with a model that supports strong election integrity reforms while respecting the Constitution, federalism, and conservative principles. This legislation also addresses many challenges our military and overseas voters face when trying to cast their ballots.

As Members of Congress, it’s our duty to restore confidence in our election systems and ensure every voice is heard, every legal vote is counted, and every law is followed.

Where do you stand on LGBTQ issues and rights?

As a practicing Roman Catholic, I believe we are all created in God’s image and are entitled to the same rights and protections under the United States Constitution. My job as a Member of Congress is to be a voice for all Kansans in my district. As different ideas and legislation addressing LGBTQ issues move through the House, I will evaluate each proposal individually and vote based on what I believe is best for Eastern Kansans.

Share your stance on gun control/Second Amendment rights.

As a father of four young children, the recent tragedy in Uvalde hits home for me. No child should have to fear for their life when they are in the classroom. Congress must address the root causes of the violent shootings we have seen across our country while also ensuring the Second Amendment rights of all law-abiding American citizens are protected.

I am proud to cosponsor multiple pieces of legislation, including the STOP II School Safety Act, that improves school safety, supports mental health care, and expands law enforcement information sharing—all without infringing on the 2A rights of Kansans across our state.

What are your thoughts on climate change? What should Congress do about it, if anything?

No one cares more about our environment than Kansas farmers whose livelihoods depend on keeping climate change at bay and protecting our planet. The decision of my opponent’s supporters to prioritize the Green New Deal over American energy has cost Kansans and done very little to address the threat of climate change. If our country sticks to the radical “zero fossil fuels” agenda that Democrats in Congress are pushing, Americans will keep experiencing record-high energy prices. I will continue to support legislation that restarts the Keystone XL Pipeline, resumes oil and gas leases on federal lands, and rolls back the burdensome regulations the Biden Administration put in place on American energy producers.

Democrats seem to think it’s impossible for America to be energy-independent while also having clean air and water — that’s simply not true. Oil and gas produced here in America is among the cleanest and safest in the world.