WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facing a challenger in the November general election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Biographical Information:

(Courtesy James ‘Jimmy’ Beard)

Currently a math teacher at Garden City High School, a position held since January, 2014. Jimmy was previously the chair of the Finney County Democratic Party and the Vice Chair of the First Congressional District Democratic Party. Jimmy earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Math Education from Fort Hays in 2013 and is currently working on a Master’s degree in Education Administration through Fort Hays.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

JimmyForKansas.com

Facebook: Jimmy for Kansas

Twitter: @JimmyForKansas

What are the top three things you think deserve your immediate attention in Washington, and what action would you take on them, including how you’d compromise with members of the other party?

Enacting a federal Agricultural Right to Repair Legislation, ending the federal prohibition on marijuana and protecting a woman’s right to bodily autonomy.

What should be done to fight inflation and fix the country’s economy?

It is hard to disentangle the rising price of goods and skyrocketing corporate profits and consolidation of wealth while competition drops. Anti-consumer business practices, combined with a wages that do not keep up with inflation are putting a strain on every day Americans. Large corporations and the mega-wealthy need to held accountable and must pay their fair share.

Share your thoughts on abortion rights and restrictions.

As far as I am concerned, Kansans made our choice and abortion access on August 2nd and I would oppose any federal legislation that takes away our ability to self govern.

What needs to be done about health care?

Too many Americans are losing their livelihoods to accidents and long term health conditions, drastic action needs to be taken to ensure that every American has access to affordable health care, to ensure that rural hospitals stop closing and that medical bankruptcy should cease to exist.

Do you think we need immigration reform, and what changes would you support?

There are certainly actions that can and should be taken to ensure that our borders are secure and that we know who is coming into this country. Our immigration courts need to be adequately funded in order to properly work through the backlog of immigration cases. But first and foremost, we need to remember that most of these people coming to our country and seeking asylum are real people fleeing real danger, they need to be treated with compassion and build our legislation and reforms from there.

What are your thoughts on election integrity in Kansas? Across the United States? Would you change the election process, and how?

Our elections are free, fair and secure. There has been no credible evidence of wide-scale voter fraud, and the few smaller instances of it have been found and prosecuted. This is not to say that we should let our guard down, but voting access should be considered a fundamental right. Our vote is our voice, and no one should be working to take that away from any citizen.

Where do you stand on LGBTQ issues and rights?

I support LGBTQ equality in all forms.

Share your stance on gun control/Second Amendment rights.

I do believe in the Constitutional right for an American to keep and bare arms. However, like the right to Freedom of Speech, it should not be absolute and unrestricted. I cannot make threats of violence or shout “bomb” in an airport in the name of public safety. I am in support of a number of reasonable public safety measures that most Americans are in support of: ending gun show loopholes, strengthening the background check process, enforcing of red flag laws.

What are your thoughts on climate change? What should Congress do about it, if anything?

Climate Change is affecting Kansans more and more each year, as rainfall continues to drop and drought-like conditions worsen, towns are running low on water, livestock die and crop yields fall off. Congress should enact initiatives that reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, especially foreign produced oil, and increase funding into more sustainable construction and farming practices.