James W. Kilpatrick, Jr. – Candidate for USD 259 Board – District 4

Biographical Information:

Captain Airport Police and Fire, Retired

B.S. Administration of Justice at WSU

No prior political offices

Honorable Discharge USNR as FTG E5

Personal Information: Married, one surviving child

Campaign website/Facebook: James Kilpatrick

What specific USD 259 issue deserves your immediate attention and how do you plan to address it?

The curriculum needs to change. Each school to publish on the web site every class taught with a goal and syllabus and the materials used (books, DVDs, websites, etc.). The public would have access for it to be evaluated and brought to the BOE for a determination of appropriateness. Increase the amount of Industrial Arts education for a better general education. Introduce the Bible back into the schools as an elective to provide an introduction to citizenship history of the United States. Strengthen the teachers role of discipline in the schools for without discipline instruction is hindered.

Teachers have expressed concern about low morale. What are the problems? How would you address them?

Teachers are a dedicated group who have chosen to educate. There is a lack of discipline in the classrooms and the teacher should be able to remove those students who are interfering with learning.

Share your thoughts on the new grading system: Standards Referenced Grading.

The new grading system will not make a difference for those students who want to learn. The others will receive their participation trophy after 12th grade.

What do you think is the largest obstacle to student success/graduation and how do you plan to address it?

Politics has played too great a part in the schools. I would make education for 7-12 to be life oriented. Emphasize citizenship training to give a greater appreciation for the blessings we enjoy. Provide more historical training to develop patriotism.

How do you think USD 259 should respond to calls for more inclusion for LGBT students?

I think enough has been done with the transition from staff restrooms to family restrooms that provide privacy where it is needed for all students. I prefer scientific standards to sexual preferences in the school environment.

What is your vision for USD 259?

That was listed earlier in detail. I would like to see greater public involvement with education the primary purpose of the schools.