Jan Kessinger – Republican for Kansas House, District 20

Biographical Information:

Management and Sales Consultant. President of Henderson Kessinger Consulting since 1994; Board of Directors Johnson County Education Research Triangle; Member Governor’s Council on Travel & Tourism; Member Kansas State Use Commission; former member Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission. Chair of Johnson County Legislative Delegation 2019 – 2020. MBA Rockhurst University; graduate studies in business Pepperdine University; BS Journalism University of Kansas.

Personal Information:

Married 45 years. Three daughters, six grandchildren. Fifth generation Kansan.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

JanKessinger.com

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

Black Lives Matter is a call to remind us that great pain is inflicted by racism and hate. It is a call for non-blacks to understand the real challenges of being a person of color in a society where we say we aspire to be color-blind and that all people are created equal. It is a call for us to truly love our neighbor.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

We must have leadership who seeks to bring us together, not to divide. We must have no tolerance for social and racial injustice. Leadership must step up and bring us together, black and white, arm in arm together for the love of humanity.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

Certainly some police reform is needed. The greater need is to staff more mental health officers to handle situations that armed officers are not prepared to adequately handle. There is a time for force and a time for understanding.

Did you or do you support business shutdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus?

Absolutely I support shutdowns. Had we not been selfish and in denial in March/April/May, the pandemic would be under control and we would be enjoying economic freedom that non-maskers claim to want. You can’t wish away the virus. Make a few sacrifices and we will thrive again.

Would you support another statewide shutdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise? If so, what are the factors that would lead you to that decision?

I defer to scientists and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. If the virus continues to spread, we must stop it until a vaccine is readily available. That may mean masks, limitation on gatherings and a few more sacrifices for the good of everyone – economically and from a health standpoint.

What do you think should be done to help the Kansas economy recover?

Right now, we must be preparing to attract new businesses, create new jobs and stimulate local economies. Online sales have soared…often at the expense of local businesses. An online sales tax to even the playing field between our local businesses and out of state businesses is essential. We must partner with educational institutions such as community colleges to provide workforce training for businesses looking to relocate. We must provide incentives for investment in communities to attract new business and workers.

Would you cut money for social services if it means lower taxes? Would you favor higher taxes for more social services?

It is very hard to answer that as we don’t know what social services would be cut or invested in. Some social services, such as foster care need revamping and investment. I’m all for lowering taxes, but not at the expense of vital services for the vulnerable and poor. We should look at social services as investments with the prospect of lifting people into productivity, health and participation.

What should Kansas do to balance its budget? Will you support budget cuts for schools?

We should look first at sources of revenue, such as online sales tax, sports gaming and targeted exemptions. Then we should examine each department and their spending. We are finally constitutionally funding schools after 20 years of court battles. We should not cut school funding. It is an investment in the future and our top-notch schools help to attract businesses to Kansas.