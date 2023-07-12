WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each Wichita candidate facing a challenger in the August primary election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Biographical Information:

Self-employed freelance contractor providing voice work to dozens of radio stations nationwide. Graduate of Campus High School. Attended Wichita State University. Previously served on the Wichita City Council representing District 3 in 2021. Married, no children.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

Facebook: Jared Cerullo

What specific Wichita issue deserves your immediate attention, and how do you plan to address it?

Two issues. We must repair and restore the relationship between the mayor’s office and the Wichita Police Department. That relationship has been destroyed over the last four years. I will address this problem by working with the police chief and Fraternal Order of Police to improve morale among our police officers.

Second, I will lead the charge to bring in a new city manager. The average tenure of a city manager for a city our size is 6-7 years. Bob Layton has been here 14 years. It’s time for a fresh face with fresh ideas. If we do not start from the top in making fundamental change at City Hall, then we won’t solve anything farther down below in the chain.

How do you propose to grow the Wichita economy and create jobs?

Wichita deserves a mayor who will work closely with the business community, which I will do. Holding the line on the mil levy goes a long way in keeping the economy churning. If we raise taxes on our citizens, that means they have fewer disposable dollars to spend around town. I will hold the line on taxes and make sure City Hall is living within its means, just like our households have to do.

Describe your vision for Wichita’s future and how you plan to achieve it.

My vision for Wichita includes figuring out why our city continues to grow in land mass, but not in population. US Census data from 2020 shows that Wichita grew by only about 1% since the last census in 2010. This is a huge problem. Oklahoma City and Tulsa are growing by at least 1% every single year. We must start focusing more on Wichita’s core areas that continue to show distress.

My vision includes ending the embedded culture of sweetheart deals at City Hall. The Riverfront Stadium TIF district continues to underperform. We must hold those developers’ feet to the fire in creating their hotel and restaurant on the west bank of the Arkansas River. I stand by my council vote in 2021 to reject a $10 million tax subsidy to TopGolf. This multi-billion dollar company claimed they needed this tax abatement in order to make their project work. All while they continue to show a 61% profit margin on $4 billion dollars gross annual revenue.

What should be done about violence in the city?

Awaiting the candidate’s response.

What should Wichita do to address homelessness?

Awaiting the candidate’s response.

What should Wichita do about food deserts?

Awaiting the candidate’s response.

Would you change how much the city spends on its different departments (police, fire, parks, transit, etc.)? If so, how?

Awaiting the candidate’s response.