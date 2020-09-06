Jason Buckley – Libertarian for U.S. Senate

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Current occupation: IT. US Navy Vet 2000-2006. Mid-Continent Public Library board of Trustees.

Personal Information:

I was born in Kansas City, Missouri. My family currently resides in Overland Park, Kansas. My wife, Sarah, owns her own leather earring business. We have two daughters, Sebby and Angelina.

At 18 years old, I joined the US Navy as an Electronics Technician. During my service, Served during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Traveled the world on the USS Stump DD-978 out of Norfolk, Virginia. My last two years of duty were as administrative staff at the Navy Operational Support Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Since my military service, I have been working as an Information Technology Technician. The majority of my IT career has been in healthcare. Currently, I am working as an IT contractor in the banking industry. In 2017, I was elected to serve on the Mid-Continent Public Library Board of Trustees.

I’m an outspoken advocate of individual rights, free markets, environmental and social issues.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

JasonBuckley2020.com

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

I absolutely support the BLM movement and their goals of police and justice reform. I do not support the Marxist organization that goes by the same name.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Here are some steps I would take to fight systemic racism and authoritarian government overreach:

– Work to PARDON & RELEASE all non-violent offenders of victimless crimes such as drug use and sex work ON DAY ONE

– REPEAL all laws for victimless crimes

– END qualified immunity for law enforcement

– END the failed war on drugs

– END militarization of police

– END civil asset forfeiture

– END mandatory minimum sentencing

– END the ATF

– END the DEA

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

Yes.

Ultimately, I hope to see a world where police are completely privatized.

What are your thoughts on how the U.S. has responded to the coronavirus pandemic? What would you want to be done differently?

Individuals should each choose how they wish to respond to Coronavirus. Government should have never shut down anything

Do you support more stimulus money? If so, how should Congress pay for the stimulus?

No.

What are the top 3 things you think deserve your immediate attention in Washington and what action would you take on them, including how you’d compromise with members of the other party?

If elected, I will sponsor and work diligently to pass legislation to end government bailouts, grants, loans, loan guarantees, and other handouts to private businesses; eliminate unnecessary government spending, which fuels crony capitalism; open up bidding of government contracts; and require all government contractors and their employees to agree to abstain from lobbying or from promoting or opposing political campaigns.

If elected, I will sponsor and work diligently to pass legislation to immediately end the insane War on Drugs; pardon, release from prison, and expunge the records of all non-violent drug ‘offenders’; end arrests and SWAT raids on suspected drug ‘offenders,’ abolish the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and cut taxes by the amount saved.

If elected, I will sponsor and work diligently to pass legislation to cut military spending by 60 percent or more and cut taxes by the amount saved; close all foreign U.S. military bases; withdraw completely from the Middle East; and bring our troops home.

Do you believe our healthcare system needs to be reformed? If so, what will you do to change it?

Our healthcare system does need reformed. The government needs to be out of it completely, in every way possible. If elected, I will sponsor and work diligently to pass legislation to get the federal government out of the health care business so that it can be dramatically more effective, safer, easily affordable, and far more responsive to individual needs. Specifically:

End all federal mandates on individuals and businesses to buy medical insurance, including those contained in Obamacare. End associated tax penalties.

End all coverage mandates and restrictions on health insurance that prevent companies from selling policies that customers want to buy. Enable purchase of medical insurance plans across state lines. Existing policies may be honored until the free market is restored.

End government guarantees, subsidies and bailouts of insurance companies, including ‘risk corridors.’

End all federal laws and regulations that restrict use, or that drive up the cost, of drugs, medical supplies and equipment, and other health care products and services. This includes ending all regulatory powers of the Food and Drug Administration.

Require states receiving federal Medicaid funds to similarly end all state mandates and regulations on medical care, including those on insurance, drugs, procedures, medical supplies and equipment, office visits, or laboratory tests.

Once the market has been freed and prices plummet, quickly end all federal health care programs and subsidies, which will no longer be needed. Dramatically cut taxes and/or the deficit by the amount saved.

Give veterans total control over their health care by putting money into individual health savings accounts to cover their lifelong medical costs for physical, emotional, or mental injuries resulting from combat. Shut down the Veterans Administration (VA).

Privatize all federally-funded medical research and return every dollar saved to taxpayers.

Give us your stance on gun control/2nd Amendment rights.

The founding fathers were clear in their writing of the 2nd Amendment. I would work block any new effort to infringe on our rights. I would also work to abolish the ATF, repeal the NFA and any other law that currently infringes. I am the only candidate in Kansas that promises to do this.

Do you think we need immigration reform and what changes would you support?

I support the removal of governmental impediments to free trade. Political freedom and escape from tyranny demand that individuals not be unreasonably constrained by government in the crossing of political boundaries. Economic freedom demands the unrestricted movement of human as well as financial capital across national borders.

What steps would you support to strengthen the nation’s security?

End all wars overseas. Bring all troops home. Return the power to declare war back to the Senate. Defend our lands. Become one giant Switzerland, armed and neutral.

What are your thoughts on climate change? What should Congress do about it, if anything?

Shrinking the size of our military. The US Military produces more greenhouse gas than up to 140 countries. Remove government restrictions on replacing coal and oil power plants.

Would you vote in favor of spending bills that add to the deficit?

If elected, I will vote “no” and work against any measure that expands government authority in any way or that increases total government spending from today’s astronomically high levels. If an essential, constitutional government function is needed, I will vote to reduce spending elsewhere to pay for it, rather than raise taxes or add to the nation’s debt.