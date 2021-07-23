Jason Carmichael – Candidate for Wichita City Council – District 3

Responses below are from the candidates and have not been edited. All candidates for a race who chose to respond were asked the same questions.

Biographical Information:

Real Estate Investor / developer / property manager

Wichita State University – Masters of Business – focus on Health Care delivery

Wichita State University – Bachelors of Business – Finance-Real-Estate

US Army – Enlisted and Officer – Artillery Forward Observer / Scout Recon Helicopter Pilot (OH58D Kiowa Warrior)

University of Texas at San Antonio – Biology

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

VoteCarmichael.com

Facebook: Jason Carmichael for Wichita City Council

What specific Wichita issues deserve your immediate attention and how do you plan to address them?

Broadway Corridor. Drugs, Prostitution, Human Trafficking. There has never been so much violent crime in our area. It is time to start enforcing the Party Shack laws we already have KS 22-3901. The regular quarterly reports of the Broadway Corridor crack down, have not been effective enough to stop the activity. I’m just one member of the council, and if the WPD only go by our directives, maybe I’ll need a megaphone to get them to hear what the resident citizens of district 3 are saying.

What should be done about the non-discrimination ordinance (NDO)?

Get some legal experts to write it correctly. Nobody should have to be forced to have to pay to file a complaint of discrimination. I don’t have to pay to file with the US Justice department for disability discrimination. I don’t have to pay to file with the FBI for hate crimes. I don’t have to pay to file a claim the FHA for housing. I don’t have to pay to file a claim with the EEOC for employment discrimination.

What is your vision for the east bank of the Arkansas River? What do you want to see happen with Century II and the old downtown library?

I want to see The Kansas African American Museum moved to the old library. If there is enough space, I think the Wichita Sports Hall of Fame & Museum would fit in the building also.

The deferred maintenance over the last decade of Century II is a disappointing misuse of the budget of the people. Basic regular normal maintenance is a lot less expensive than razing and trying to replace a piece of the Wichita sky line.

What should Wichita do about food deserts?

Question the validity of the idea of a food desert. When the map includes the entirety of McConnell Air Force Base as a food desert, how can any of it be considered. I am not about to walk a mile to my grocery stores, simply because I am disabled. But the two minute drive turns an hour long one way hike into something no big deal.

If there really are people with no access and no support to provide a ride, then I think we already have a solution. Every bus route has to be up for analysis to get rerouted for the people who need rides to the grocery stores. Empty buses driving around do no good for anyone.

What should be done about violence in the city?

Wichita is the center of the nation for illegal cheap drugs and human trafficking. Can we get a task force formed to start enforcing the laws we already have? Will this solve the problem? The jails are already being operated at an alarming rate. Is there any way to stop these types of activity with laws?

Be kind, avoid the violence, don’t antagonize, you cannot be involved in violence if you are not there. Call the cops when threatened, take action and defend yourself.

How should Wichita address mental health issues and addiction in our community?

Copy the San Antonio system. They brought together the public and private providers and created a model that is working. The private sector is not fighting for their donations against each other. The State has made promises for the County and the City to work with, this plan has been in planning for at least two years. I’d like to have it given all the attention that it deserves and see the plan made into action in less than 18 months, hopefully even sooner more like six months.

How can the city help to grow businesses and create jobs?

Get out of the way, and welcome with arms wide open. Business leaders know how to do business, the less we intrude on trade the better.

Would you change how much the city spends on its different departments (police, fire, parks, transit, etc.)? If so, how?

I’ve only had a day to look at the budget. The transit system looks like the only “low hanging fruit” that needs some more special attention. Give smarter direction to the directors of these offices, demand metrics and demand high standards.