Jason Carmichael

Biographical Information:

Housing provider and residential property manager. Attended University of Texas at San Antonio

majoring in Physical Therapy for three years. I worked at Boeing Wichita in the Defense and

Space Group. After September 11, I enlisted in the Army. After 3 years enlisted I applied to

Warrant Officer school and became a helicopter pilot flying the OH-58D, a scout reconnaissance

helicopter. I served in the Army 9½ years and returned to civilian live with service connected

ratings(disabled veteran). I attened Wichita State University and earned a BBA in Finance-Real

Estate and continued at Wichita State University to earn a MBA focusing on Health Care. I am a

5th generation Wichitan.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

Jasonfor259.com

Facebook: Jason for 259

What are the top 3 things you think deserve your immediate attention, and how do you plan to address them?

School Resouce Officers and Police presense at Middle and High Schools. In the last year there have been 482 police reports created in just the two high schools and middle schools in USD259-4.

Teaching how to read and stopping social promotion until the standard of reading is met. The continued decline in reading performance for the last decade has been on a continuous constant decline.

Reversing the plague of absenteeism by making more schools magnet schools. Magnet schools present a challeng, but they also present a serious motivation for many students to want to be in school instead of skipping out

What do you think is the largest obstacle to student success/graduation, and how do you plan to address it?

Motivation. There are dozens of mentorship groups all throughout Wichita. These groups have to have easier access. Mentors give motivation to students to want to be better.

What is your vision for USD 259?

A district that graduates greater than 90%, has less than 10% absenteeism, has less than 2% dropouts. A standard of academic excellence that keeps students until they are ready to progress to the next level. A district that ends the 000 level courses at Wichita State and Butler county community college.

What can schools do to promote culturally responsive and racially-inclusive education?

Talk about it, recognize our differences and accept people for who they are. Study the Pledge of Allegiance and focus on the very last word.

What resources do you think Wichita schools need that they currently don’t have?

A board of education ready to stop social promotion. A board of education ready to ensure the classroom is the absolute priority for all budgeting.

Would you change how much the school district budgets on its different departments (teachers, safety, special education, etc.)? If so, how?

It is crucial to put the focus on the classroom and schools. Last year the $1.258 Billion budget had $677 million go to the schools and the rest somewhere else. 47% of the entire budget did not go to the schools.