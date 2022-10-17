WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facing a challenger in the November general election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

(Courtesy Jason Probst)

Biographical Information:

Self-employed writer and content creator; Bachelor of Science in management; Serve on the boards of several non profit organizations, including Milestone Clubhouse (mental health) and Biking Across Kansas; I have two children and two grand children

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

ProbstForKansas.com

Facebook: @thatguyinhutch

Twitter: @thatguyinhutch

Instagram: @thatguyinhutch

What do you think should be done to help Kansans dealing with high costs?

We could’ve started the food sales tax elimination in July instead of allowing political posturing to delay it until January, with a three year phase in. We also need to look at meaningful property tax relief for working families.

Share your thoughts on abortion rights and restrictions.

The voters of Kansas were resoundingly clear on this – they don’t want government this deeply into their personal lives. We should listen to them.

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

Yes. It would bring investment into our state, protect families who work in fields that don’t offer health coverage, help small businesses that can’t afford the nearly $13,000 per employee cost of employer sponsored health care, and provide a safety net for working families at threat of losing health coverage between jobs. Not expanding Medicaid is among the most fiscally irresponsible things the Kansas legislature has done.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana? Recreational marijuana?

It’s past time to legalize. Much like Kansas’ resistance to ending alcohol prohibition, it seems Kansas is once again destined to come in dead last on legalizing marijuana. We’re losing young people to other states – and losing a viable workforce – because legislators refuse to adapt to the modern world.

Share your thoughts about transgender athletes in sports.

My thoughts are this is not so much a real issue as it is an issue campaigning Republicans use to scare and divide Kansans. We certainly don’t need legislation to address an issue for which local school boards and KSHSAA already have the freedom to manage.

What are your thoughts on election integrity in Kansas? Across the United States? Would you change the election process and how?

There is zero evidence of election fraud in Kansas. Politicians who build a campaign on the lie of stolen elections are willing to damage our democracy to win an election – and that’s absolutely reprehensible. If there are any changes to be made in election laws, it would be to make voting less cumbersome and more accessible to more eligible voters.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

We need to keep our attention on how we manage the state’s water resources. We also need to explore ways in which we can help farmers and ranchers deal with increasing input and operational costs. And we always need to be looking for new and creative ways to market Kansas agriculture products.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

The primary responsibility of the Kansas legislature as it relates to education is to make sure it’s fully funded. Most of the policy decisions should be left to local school boards. For universities, we should look at how we can contain growing post-secondary educational costs, as well as ways to expand access to technical education and training programs.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

The first thing would be to listen to people willing to share their experiences. If we listen, we learn, and when we learn, we can begin to understand how to improve systems in a way that is more healthy and inclusive, which is better for everyone and our overall economy.