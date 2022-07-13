WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News sent a questionnaire to each candidate facing a challenger in the August primary election. We have not made any edits to the candidate’s answers.

Biographical Information:

Jason Goetz was raised by Stan & Suzi Goetz along side his amazing younger brother & sister Andrew & Brittany. He was raised in a faith based fourth generation farming family which helped form his conservative roots through faith in Jesus Christ and the value of hard work.

Overall he hopes to bring a strong biblical worldview to the Kansas State House of Representatives by standing firm for Faith – Family – Freedom! He believes a representative needs to live among their constituents in order to speak and act on their behalf from a place of genuine community.

Jason graduated from Dodge City High School in 1998. He has fond memories of his basketball teammates and great coaches who pushed him to excel at the sport he loved and receive athletic scholarships. He graduated from Sterling College located in Sterling, Kansas in 2002 with a Bachelor’s Degree in religious & Philosophical Studies. It was during these years in college he made the commitment to pursue a career as a Pastor.

Jason served the congregation of Dodge City Church of the Nazarene for nine years in positions of Pastor to Families with Youth, Life Mission Pastor and Executive Pastor.

In 2012 he married his lovely wife Myrna and has been blessed to help raise his step-son Noel, step-daughter Jaclyn and their son together Mayson. Myrna was in the medical field for 16 years and transitioned to becoming a Real Estate Agent with Remax Villa of Dodge City after Mayson was born. Noel is pursuing a career in nursing and Jaclyn a career in elementary education. Mayson was born with down syndrome and is the cutest ball of joy any family could receive. His

Jason then served as bi-vocational Senior Pastor of Wilroads Gardens Christian Church for 6 years while also working full-time at his family business Goetz Farm’s Inc which spans throughout Ford, Gray and Clark counties. He has a passion for mentoring and helping anyone in need and loves to build community across cultural lines.

A major shift happened in Jason’s life in 2021 when he decided take a break from Pastoring and step away from the family farm and pursue the position of Chief Operating Officer of Christian Brothers Construction, which is now a production home building company with developments in Dodge City, Garden City, Minneola and Hugoton. Jason had helped start this company fives years prior and now the company has grown to a place where his skills with people are needed to continue to scale the business for continued growth. Most of the state of Kansas is in a housing shortage and he has pride and purpose in building quality homes for the people he serves.

In his free time Jason enjoys swimming and running down hills with Mayson, and watching College Basketball with friends. Hiking in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado with his family is one of his favorite ways to to take a break and enjoy the great outdoors. Leading and attending bible studies rejuvenates his soul and date nights at Prime on the Nine restaurant with Myrna refresh his heart and belly.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

JasonGoetzForKansas.com

Facebook: Jason Goetz for Kansas

Twitter: Goetz4house

What is your opinion of the Value Them Both Amendment? What changes would you like to see regarding abortions in Kansas?

I am in favor of the Value Them Both Amendment which would help put needed regulations on the abortion industry in Kansas. Our state is increasingly becoming a destination for late term abortions which I strongly appose. Every child in the womb needs to be protected and the Value Them Both Amendment is a step in the right direction both for the child and the mother.

What is your stance on the legalization of medical marijuana?

The legalization of medical marijuana is a slippery slope and I would caution the state on making this legal. I am not against medical marijuana in it’s pure intension but the collateral of legalizing it has statistically shown a rise in recreational use in others states. Until we can find a safe way to prohibit recreational use while providing medical marijuana I believe our state needs to wait on legalization.

Do you think KanCare should be expanded? Why or why not?

I do not believe Kancare should be expanded. Larger government has not proved to be efficient in anyway in our history. I am for smaller government and especially when it comes to government having oversight on personal health I do not have confidence in.

What are the issues you would address for farmers and ranchers?

Issues I would address for farmers would primarily be focused on inflation and cost of goods. Being raised and involved in a fourth generation farming family I have personally witnessed the strain of inflation and high fuel prices has on the ability for farmers to continue to grow the resources we all depend on.

What are the key education issues in Kansas for K-12? For universities?

I believe the education system as it is promotes sustaining the system more than equipping the student for success. The government education system needs more competition and the solution that has worked in other states has been School Choice programs where the money gets to follow the child into the best educational system for them.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

On the topic of race retaliations in our communities I take a simple stance of relating to each other based on the content of our character rather than the color of our skin. This is the heart of the matter, character. Solving discrimination against different races will never be solved without a core baseline morally that we can all unite around. Unity and justice needs to flow to all races and where some are experiencing pain the rest of us should be quick to listen and slow to speak and then we will find real solutions.

What do you think should be done to help Kansans dealing with high costs?

I believe the higher cost of living we are currently experiencing is directly related to our government federally and in the state not knowing how to do more with less. The love of money is the root of all sorts of evil and our hope should not be in our ability to print and spend money. I would lower taxes on citizens and help reduce government spending every chance I received.